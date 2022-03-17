ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Scholarship Foundation of LCF Accepting 2022 Online Applications

By CV Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Community Scholarship Foundation of La Cañada Flintridge, Inc., (CSF) is now accepting scholarship applications from local graduating high school seniors. CSF’s mission is to inspire students to achieve their full potential. CSF scholarships support students who demonstrate perseverance, integrity, teamwork and community service. CSF has scholarships available for graduating high...

