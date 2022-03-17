ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep learning-based methods for natural hazard named entity recognition

By Junlin Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatural hazard named entity recognition is a technique used to recognize natural hazard entities from a large number of texts. The method of natural hazard named entity recognition can facilitate acquisition of natural hazards information and provide reference for natural hazard mitigation. The method of named entity recognition has many challenges,...

Nature.com

HELP-DKT: an interpretable cognitive model of how students learn programming based on deep knowledge tracing

Student cognitive models are playing an essential role in intelligent online tutoring for programming courses. These models capture students' learning interactions and store them in the form of a set of binary responses, thereby failing to utilize rich educational information in the learning process. Moreover, the recent development of these models has been focused on improving the prediction performance and tended to adopt deep neural networks in building the end-to-end prediction frameworks. Although this approach can provide an improved prediction performance, it may also cause difficulties in interpreting the student's learning status, which is crucial for providing personalized educational feedback. To address this problem, this paper provides an interpretable cognitive model named HELP-DKT, which can infer how students learn programming based on deep knowledge tracing. HELP-DKT has two major advantages. First, it implements a feature-rich input layer, where the raw codes of students are encoded to vector representations, and the error classifications as concept indicators are incorporated. Second, it can infer meaningful estimation of student abilities while reliably predicting future performance. The experiments confirm that HELP-DKT can achieve good prediction performance and present reasonable interpretability of student skills improvement. In practice, HELP-DKT can personalize the learning experience of novice learners.
Nature.com

Health app policy: international comparison of nine countries' approaches

An abundant and growing supply of digital health applications (apps) exists in the commercial tech-sector, which can be bewildering for clinicians, patients, and payers. A growing challenge for the health care system is therefore to facilitate the identification of safe and effective apps for health care practitioners and patients to generate the most health benefit as well as guide payer coverage decisions. Nearly all developed countries are attempting to define policy frameworks to improve decision-making, patient care, and health outcomes in this context. This study compares the national policy approaches currently in development/use for health apps in nine countries. We used secondary data, combined with a detailed review of policy and regulatory documents, and interviews with key individuals and experts in the field of digital health policy to collect data about implemented and planned policies and initiatives. We found that most approaches aim for centralized pipelines for health app approvals, although some countries are adding decentralized elements. While the countries studied are taking diverse paths, there is nevertheless broad, international convergence in terms of requirements in the areas of transparency, health content, interoperability, and privacy and security. The sheer number of apps on the market in most countries represents a challenge for clinicians and patients. Our analyses of the relevant policies identified challenges in areas such as reimbursement, safety, and privacy and suggest that more regulatory work is needed in the areas of operationalization, implementation and international transferability of approvals. Cross-national efforts are needed around regulation and for countries to realize the benefits of these technologies.
Nature.com

Better pre-submission inquiries

Pre-submission inquiries are a means to quickly interact with journal editors to find a suitable outlet for a manuscript in preparation. To make the most out of these interactions, this Editorial outlines key points that should ideally be covered in a pre-submission inquiry. A pre-submission inquiry - or, as we...
Nature.com

Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
Nature.com

Experimental and theoretical study on the corrosion inhibition of mild steel by nonanedioic acid derivative in hydrochloric acid solution

The corrosion performance of mild steel (MS) in 1M HCl solution was examined by weight loss (WL), potentiodynamic polarization (PDP), electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS), electrochemical frequency modulation (EFM), and open circuit potential (OCP) measurements in the absence and presence of nonanedihydrazide. PDP measurements indicated that nonanedihydrazide acts as a mixed inhibitor due to its adsorption on the MS surface, exhibiting an inhibition efficiency of more than 97%. The surface morphology investigation of the protective layer on the MS surface confirmed that adsorption of nonanedihydrazide molecules occurred via chemical adsorption following Langmuir's isotherm model. The effect of temperature on the corrosion performance in the presence of nonanedihydrazide was investigated in the range of 303"“333Â K, showing that the inhibition efficiency increased with an increase in the inhibitor concentration and decreased with an increase in temperature. A new green corrosion inhibitor was synthesised and theoretical computations were conducted to completely understand the inhibition mechanism. Nonanedihydrazide molecules were investigated by DFT (density functional theory) using the B3LYP functional to evaluate the relationship of corrosion inhibition performance and the molecular structure. The computed theoretical parameters presented significant support for understanding the inhibitive mechanism revealed by the inhibitory molecules and are in good agreement with WL, PDP, EIS, (EFM), and OCP results.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Global influence of mantle temperature and plate thickness on intraplate volcanism

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22323-9, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8. Concentration of each REE within an instantaneous melt, cl, and concentration within the residue, cs, and incorrectly read: cl"‰="‰cs(1"‰âˆ’"‰X)/(\(\bar{D}\)"‰âˆ’"‰\(\bar{P}\)X).
Nature.com

Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
Nature.com

An STDP-based encoding method for associative and composite data

Spike-timing-dependent plasticity(STDP) is a biological process of synaptic modification caused by the difference of firing order and timing between neurons. One of neurodynamical roles of STDP is to form a macroscopic geometrical structure in the neuronal state space in response to a periodic input by Susman et al. (Nat. Commun. 10(1), 1"“9 2019), Yoon, & Kim. Stdp-based associative memory formation and retrieval. arXiv:2107.02429v2 (2021). In this work, we propose a practical memory model based on STDP which can store and retrieve high dimensional associative data. The model combines STDP dynamics with an encoding scheme for distributed representations and is able to handle multiple composite data in a continuous manner. In the auto-associative memory task where a group of images are continuously streamed to the model, the images are successfully retrieved from an oscillating neural state whenever a proper cue is given. In the second task that deals with semantic memories embedded from sentences, the results show that words can recall multiple sentences simultaneously or one exclusively, depending on their grammatical relations.
Nature.com

How PhD programmes embraced hybrid working during the pandemic

After two years of COVID-related delays, five doctoral candidates share lessons they learnt. You have full access to this article via your institution. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended working environments and doctoral candidates’ schedules. As laboratories closed all over the world, remote working meant that some could read more deeply on their subject area or develop new computational skills. But for others, projects and future research careers were left hanging in the balance.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Kansl1 haploinsufficiency impairs autophagosome-lysosome fusion and links autophagic dysfunction with Koolen-de Vries syndrome in mice

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28613-0, published online 17 February 2022. In this article, the funding from National Key Research and Development Project of China (2021YFA1300200) was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Ting Li, Dingyi Lu, Chengcheng Yao. Affiliations. State Key...
Nature.com

In situ infrared nanospectroscopy of the local processes at the Li/polymer electrolyte interface

Solid-state batteries possess the potential to significantly impact energy storage industries by enabling diverse benefits, such as increased safety and energy density. However, challenges persist with physicochemical properties and processes at electrode/electrolyte interfaces. Thus, there is great need to characterize such interfaces in situ, and unveil scientific understanding that catalyzes engineering solutions. To address this, we conduct multiscale in situ microscopies (optical, atomic force, and infrared near-field) and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopies (near-field nanospectroscopy and attenuated total reflection) of intact and electrochemically operational graphene/solid polymer electrolyte interfaces. We find nanoscale structural and chemical heterogeneities intrinsic to the solid polymer electrolyte initiate a cascade of additional interfacial nanoscale heterogeneities during Li plating and stripping; including Li-ion conductivity, electrolyte decomposition, and interphase formation. Moreover, our methodology to nondestructively characterize buried interfaces and interphases in their native environment with nanoscale resolution is readily adaptable to a number of other electrochemical systems and battery chemistries.
Nature.com

Stranded on ice

These zones were often discovered accidentally and identifying new ones from maps and image data is not an easy feat. Plus, exploratory field trips are rather expensive. Now, Veronica Tollenaar and colleagues (Sci. Adv. 8, eabj8138; 2022) have applied machine-learning techniques to remote sensing data to determine the location of meteorite stranding zones. By training a classification algorithm, they estimated the probability of finding meteorites across Antarctica. Their classifier yielded around 600 candidates for meteorite stranding zones and correctly identified 80% of the sites that are already known.
Nature.com

Dynamic gesture recognition based on 2D convolutional neural network and feature fusion

Gesture recognition is one of the most popular techniques in the field of computer vision today. In recent years, many algorithms for gesture recognition have been proposed, but most of them do not have a good balance between recognition efficiency and accuracy. Therefore, proposing a dynamic gesture recognition algorithm that balances efficiency and accuracy is still a meaningful work. Currently, most of the commonly used dynamic gesture recognition algorithms are based on 3D convolutional neural networks. Although 3D convolutional neural networks consider both spatial and temporal features, the networks are too complex, which is the main reason for the low efficiency of the algorithms. To improve this problem, we propose a recognition method based on a strategy combining 2D convolutional neural networks with feature fusion. The original keyframes and optical flow keyframes are used to represent spatial and temporal features respectively, which are then sent to the 2D convolutional neural network for feature fusion and final recognition. To ensure the quality of the extracted optical flow graph without increasing the complexity of the network, we use the fractional-order method to extract the optical flow graph, creatively combine fractional calculus and deep learning. Finally, we use Cambridge Hand Gesture dataset and Northwestern University Hand Gesture dataset to verify the effectiveness of our algorithm. The experimental results show that our algorithm has a high accuracy while ensuring low network complexity.
Nature.com

Acid red 18 removal from aqueous solution by nanocrystalline granular ferric hydroxide (GFH); optimization by response surface methodology & genetic-algorithm

The need for fresh water is more than before by population growth, and industrial development have affected the quality of water supplies, one of the important reason for water contamination is synthetic dyes and their extensive use in industries. Adsorption has been considered as a common methods for dye removal from waters. In this study, Acid Red18 removal in batch mode by using Granular Ferric Hydroxide (GFH) was investigated. The GFH characterized by XRD, FESEM and FTIR analysis. Experiments were designed using RSM-CCD method. The maximum removal efficiency was obtained 78.59% at pH"‰="‰5, GFH dosage"‰="‰2Â g/l, AR18 concentration"‰="‰77.5Â mg/l and 85Â min of contact time. Optimization with RSM and Genetic Algorithm carried out and is similar together. The non-linear adsorption Isotherm and kinetic fitted with Freundlich (R2"‰="‰0.978) and pseudo-second-order (R2"‰="‰0.989) models, respectively. Thermodynamic studies showed that the AR18 adsorption is endothermic process and GFH nature was found spontaneous.
Nature.com

Convenient synthesis of dipeptide structures in solution phase assisted by a thioaza functionalized magnetic nanocatalyst

In this study, a heterogeneous nanocatalyst is presented that is capable to efficiently catalyze the synthetic reactions of amide bond formation between the amino acids. This nanocatalyst which is named Fe3O4@SiO2/TABHA (TABHA stands for thio-aza-bicyclo-hepten amine), was composed of several layers that increased the surface area to be functionalized with 2-aminothiazole rings via Diels"“Alder approach. Firstly, various analytic methods such as Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) and energy-dispersive X-ray (EDX) spectroscopic methods, thermogravimetric analysis (TGA), electron microscopy (EM), and UV"“vis diffuse reflectance spectroscopy (UV-DRS) have been used to characterize the desired structure of the Fe3O4@SiO2/TABHA catalyst. Afterward, the application of the presented catalytic system has been studied in the peptide bond formation reactions. Due to the existence of a magnetic core in the structure of the nanocatalyst, the nanoparticles (NPs) could be easily separated from the reaction medium by an external magnet. This special feature has been corroborated by the obtained results from vibrating-sample magnetometer (VSM) analysis that showed 24Â emuÂ gâˆ’1 magnetic saturation for the catalytic system. Amazingly, a small amount of Fe3O4@SiO2/TABHA particles (0.2Â g) has resulted in ca. 90% efficiency in catalyzing the peptide bond formation at ambient temperature, over 4Â h. Also, this nanocatalyst has demonstrated an acceptable recycling ability, where ca. 76% catalytic performance has been observed after four recycles. Due to high convenience in the preparation, application, and recyclization processes, and also because of lower cost than the traditional coupling reagents (like TBTU), the presented catalytic system is recommended for the industrial utilization.
Nature.com

Computational screening methodology identifies effective solvents for CO capture

Carbon capture and storage technologies are projected to increasingly contribute to cleaner energy transitions by significantly reducing CO2 emissions from fossil fuel-driven power and industrial plants. The industry standard technology for CO2 capture is chemical absorption with aqueous alkanolamines, which are often being mixed with an activator, piperazine, to increase the overall CO2 absorption rate. Inefficiency of the process due to the parasitic energy required for thermal regeneration of the solvent drives the search for new tertiary amines with better kinetics. Improving the efficiency of experimental screening using computational tools is challenging due to the complex nature of chemical absorption. We have developed a novel computational approach that combines kinetic experiments, molecular simulations and machine learning for the in silico screening of hundreds of prospective candidates and identify a class of tertiary amines that absorbs CO2 faster than a typical commercial solvent when mixed with piperazine, which was confirmed experimentally.
Nature.com

Electric field distribution models in ECT research

The work of Deng et al. [1, 2] is in many aspects a very remarkable and outstanding study. Without a doubt, it makes a very important contribution to, among other things, the issue of electric current and electrode position in ECT. My intention in writing this letter to the editor...
Nature.com

Brain pathology of COVID-19

A large-scale study reveals infection-related structural changes in the brain — further research and long-term follow-up will be needed to determine their impact. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Studies suggest that SARS-CoV-2 infection may affect brain structure, particularly regions associated with the...
