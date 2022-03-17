ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uncertainty quantification of granular computing-neural network model for prediction of pollutant longitudinal dispersion coefficient in aquatic streams

By Behzad Ghiasi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDischarge of pollution loads into natural water systems remains a global challenge that threatens waterÂ andÂ food supply, as well as endangering ecosystem services. Natural rehabilitation of contaminated streams is mainly influenced by the longitudinal dispersion coefficient, or the rate of longitudinal dispersion (Dx), a key parameter with large spatiotemporal fluctuations...

