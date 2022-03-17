Seismic wave simulation using a 3D printed model of the Los Angeles Basin

Sustained microglial activation and increased pro-inflammatory signalling cause chronic inflammation and neuronal damage in Alzheimer's disease (AD). Resolution of inflammation follows neutralization of pathogens and is a response to limit damage and promote healing, mediated by pro-resolving lipid mediators (LMs). Since resolution is impaired in AD brains, we decided to test if intranasal administration of pro-resolving LMs in the AppNL-G-F/NL-G-F mouse model for AD could resolve inflammation and ameliorate pathology in the brain. A mixture of the pro-resolving LMs resolvin (Rv) E1, RvD1, RvD2, maresin 1 (MaR1) and neuroprotectin D1 (NPD1) was administered to stimulate their respective receptors. We examined amyloid load, cognition, neuronal network oscillations, glial activation and inflammatory factors. The treatment ameliorated memory deficits accompanied by a restoration of gamma oscillation deficits, together with a dramatic decrease in microglial activation. These findings open potential avenues for therapeutic exploration of pro-resolving LMs in AD, using a non-invasive route.
Comments / 1