ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

REEFER Token Signs Exclusive Agreement with Cannabis AI Pioneer VisiCann To Be Exclusive Seed to Sale NFT Partner

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VisiCann is a pioneer in developing and applying the world's most advanced AI technology for cannabis and hemp extraction. Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2022) - REEFER Token (https://reefertoken.io/) ($REEFER), the revolutionary crypto platform...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized 'after experiencing flu-like symptoms'

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday evening "after experiencing flu-like symptoms," the court's public information office said Sunday evening. "He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics," the court's press...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city. Even as Russia intensified its attempt to pummel Mariupol into surrender, its offensive...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Madison, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
The Associated Press

US says Myanmar repression of Muslim Rohingya is genocide

WASHINGTON (AP) — Violent repression of the largely Muslim Rohingya population in Myanmar amounts to genocide, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, a declaration intended to both generate international pressure and lay the groundwork for potential legal action. Authorities made the determination based on confirmed accounts of...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

David Beckham turns over Instagram account to doctor in Ukraine

David Beckham on Sunday handed his social media channels including his Instagram and Facebook feeds to a Ukrainian doctor to share what life is like in a perinatal hospital in Kharkiv, Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the country. The soccer superstar, who has 71.6 million followers on Instagram, turned...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Cannabis Strain#Cannabis Ai Pioneer#Streetinsider Premium#Ai#Newsfile Corp#Visicann Technologies#Reefer Token#Nft#Ec
NBC News

U.S. Marines who perished in Norway helicopter crash identified

Four U.S. Marines killed when a helicopter crashed in Norway last week during a joint training exercise with NATO allies were identified Sunday. In a statement, the U.S. Marines Corps identified the deceased: Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass.; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy