ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida's General Revenue Tops Projection in January

By News Service of Florida
floridatrend.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida collected nearly $200 million more in general-revenue taxes in January than had been projected, with most of the jump coming from sales taxes, according to a report posted Wednesday by the Legislature’s Office of Economic...

floridatrend.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Marijuana sales topped $151M in January

(The Center Square) – Marijuana sales in Colorado topped $151 million in January, according to the latest figures from the Department of Revenue (DOR). The total is the second-highest mark that Colorado has recorded in the month of January since marijuana was legalized for recreational and medicinal purposes in 2014. Last year, Colorado set a record with more than $187 million in sales in January.
COLORADO STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa revenue projected to decline in upcoming years

Iowa’s revenue will decline in upcoming fiscal years, state experts projected Thursday. The Revenue Estimating Conference (REC) meets multiple times each year to forecast how much money Iowa will collect. The REC convened Thursday, its first meeting after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a significant income and corporate tax cut into law. The REC projects the […] The post Iowa revenue projected to decline in upcoming years appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
cbs19news

Virginia's general fund revenues dipped in February

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Total general fund revenues fell by 1.2 percent in February. Governor Glenn Youngkin says this supports a revised general fund forecast that was issued last month. According to a release, this comes from more refunds being issued this February due to last year’s delayed opening...
VIRGINIA STATE
iheart.com

Top News In South Florida

Today is Election Day for 24 South Florida communities. 4 communities in Broward hold elections today along with 20 in Palm Beach County. Polls are open from 7 am to 7 pm. In other news, Major League Baseball owners are set to introduce a new CBA proposal to players today. This comes on the heels of an economic impact study measuring the impact of the lockout in Florida. According to the Florida Sports Foundation, the economic impact of Spring Training alone is $687.1 million.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Mysuncoast.com

Florida attorney general warns of bank ‘smishing’ schemes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - This National Consumer Protection Week, Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians of smishing scams, involving phony text messages targeting bank or credit union customers. “Smishing scams are designed to entice and deceive cellphone users with urgent messages. Receiving a notification, fraudulent or not, that you...
FLORIDA STATE
wfit.org

'Grim Reaper' running for Florida Attorney General

Santa Rosa Beach attorney Daniel Uhlfelder is seeking the Democratic nomination for Attorney General, in hopes of challenging Republican incumbent Ashley Moody. “You’ve probably heard the term ‘armchair activist,’ you know, someone who binges cable news and retweets the latest hot takes, and doesn’t do much else. Well, that’s not really me,” said Uhlfelder in a two and a half minute video released on social media Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Taxes#Consumer Price Index#Legislature#Inflation
beckershospitalreview.com

Top 15 pharmacies by prescription revenue

CVS Health had the highest total prescription revenues of all U.S. pharmacies in 2021, according to estimates the Drug Channels Institute released March 8. Overall, prescription dispensing revenues hit a record $501 billion last year, the institute found. The estimates represent data for calendar year 2021 and may differ from other publicly available sources, as many companies either don't report prescription revenues or report figures based on fiscal years. The figures also exclude revenues from COVID-19 vaccine administration to allow for more accurate comparison to previous years' figures, the institute said.
ECONOMY
CBS Miami

Florida Is #2 State For Airbnb Listings With Pools

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the summer heat right around the corner, Airbnb said searches for stays with pools have increased by more than 50 percent in both the US and Canada. According to the company, Hawaii came in at number one for rentals with pools while Florida came in second, 79 percent of listings statewide including access to a pool. Airbnb said last summer was one of the top times of year for hosting in the US, and the typical US host of a listing with a pool across the US earned more than $8,600 from Memorial Day through Labor Day 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daily tracker: Stations selling gas below $4 grows to over 50 in Volusia, Flagler

DAYTONA BEACH — A week ago, only two gas stations in the Volusia-Flagler area sold gas for less than $4 a gallon: Buc-ee's and the members-only Sam's Club across the street, next to the Interstate 95/LPGA interchange. As of Monday morning, that number is now over 50 as gas prices fell for the 10th straight day both locally as well as statewide. ...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy