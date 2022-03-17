Florida's General Revenue Tops Projection in January

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the summer heat right around the corner, Airbnb said searches for stays with pools have increased by more than 50 percent in both the US and Canada. According to the company, Hawaii came in at number one for rentals with pools while Florida came in second, 79 percent of listings statewide including access to a pool. Airbnb said last summer was one of the top times of year for hosting in the US, and the typical US host of a listing with a pool across the US earned more than $8,600 from Memorial Day through Labor Day 2021.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO