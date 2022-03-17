Florida's General Revenue Tops Projection in January

CVS Health had the highest total prescription revenues of all U.S. pharmacies in 2021, according to estimates the Drug Channels Institute released March 8. Overall, prescription dispensing revenues hit a record $501 billion last year, the institute found. The estimates represent data for calendar year 2021 and may differ from other publicly available sources, as many companies either don't report prescription revenues or report figures based on fiscal years. The figures also exclude revenues from COVID-19 vaccine administration to allow for more accurate comparison to previous years' figures, the institute said.
