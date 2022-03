Ninety-eight percent of all businesses in New York State have less than 100 employees. Fifty-four percent of the workforce is employed by those small businesses. For many wanting to become a small business owner in New York, there is one major hurdle: taxes. To remedy the pressure of founding a new business financially, there's a growing collection of businesses co-located and helping each other out in Central New York.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO