ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Notre Dame football: Veteran running back no longer part of roster

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0txIl2_0ei5figi00

Notre Dame opens spring practice for the 2022 season Thursday as new head coach Marcus Freeman gets his first crack at the annual practice window. Freeman met the media early Thursday morning and announced a veteran running back is officially no longer part of the Fighting Irish roster.

C’Bo Flemister, who ran for 10 touchdowns and 471 yards during his time at Notre Dame, is no longer on the roster and that status will not change according to Freeman.

Flemister was suspended for much of the 2021 season after leaving the scene of an accident and then misleading police in their investigation into what happened.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Football#Veteran#The Fighting Irish#American Football
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

The New England Patriots are adding depth to their backfield room by signing Ty Montgomery. According to CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson, the running back is signing a two-year deal worth up to $4 million. Drafted as a wide receiver by the Green Bay Packers in 2015, Montgomery starred as...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Raiders trying to sign ex-Defensive Player of the Year

The Las Vegas Raiders shelled out an enormous amount of money after they acquired Davante Adams in a trade on Thursday, and they are looking to spend a lot more. The Raiders are making a strong push to sign star cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to multiple reports. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal says it “won’t be for lack of trying” if the Raiders don’t sign Gilmore.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Sunday’s NCAA men’s tournament schedule, roundup

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The rest of the Sweet 16 field in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament will be filled out on Sunday. Saturday’s second-round play saw North Carolina top defending champion Baylor in overtime, 15-seed St. Peter’s win again and No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga gut out a win. TIPPING OFF: Izzo, Coach K […]
GREENVILLE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tale of the Tape: Team Stats - Notre Dame vs. Texas Tech

Notre Dame will face Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32. In order to get to the Sweet 16, it surely would help to bring the 3-point shooting that seems to be getting better with each passing game. The Irish also continue to shoot well in general, so scoring from either the field or the free-throw line is coming easier for them all the time. As long as they play average defense, their game plan has a good chance of coming together.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tale of the Tape: Individual Leaders - Notre Dame vs. Texas Tech

Notre Dame will have to deal with a defensive-minded Texas Tech team in its quest to make the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. However, the Irish have the offensive firepower to pull off a win should that defensive attack break down. As far as individual leaders are concerned, they have the advantage in most offensive categories. The question is whether it will be enough to overcome that defense should it be on its game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Notre Dame basketball did what Notre Dame football couldn’t: Beat Alabama

While the Alabama Crimson Tide has been able to get some impressive wins over the Notre Dame football team, the Notre Dame basketball team came through Friday. The Notre Dame football program has struggled against the Alabama Crimson Tide in recent history. However, the Notre Dame basketball team has no such issues taking care of the Crimson Tide. The Fighting Irish just throttled Alabama in the NCAA Tournament, beating the Crimson Tide in the second round.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kate Douglass has historic meet as Virginia repeats as NCAA Swimming and Diving champs

The Virginia Cavaliers followed up their impressive 2021 NCAA Swimming and Diving championship with an utterly dominant showing this year to repeat. Virginia finished with 551.5 points, lightyears ahead of second place Texas (406 points). Junior Kate Douglass and sophomore Alex Walsh — both medal winners in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics — each went 3-for-3 in their individual events.
VIRGINIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy