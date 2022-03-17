ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Type I interferon transcriptional network regulates expression of coinhibitory receptors in human T cells

By Tomokazu S. Sumida
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough inhibition of T cell coinhibitory receptors has revolutionized cancer therapy, the mechanisms governing their expression on human T cells have not been elucidated. In the present study, we show that type 1 interferon (IFN-I) regulates coinhibitory receptor expression on human T cells, inducing PD-1/TIM-3/LAG-3 while inhibiting TIGIT expression. High-temporal-resolution mRNA...

Nature.com

Altered expression of the immunoregulatory ligand-receptor pair CD200-CD200R1 in the brain of Parkinson's disease patients

Neuroinflammation, in which activated microglia are involved, appears to contribute to the development of Parkinson's disease (PD). However, the role of microglial activation and the mechanisms governing this process remain uncertain. We focused on one inhibitory mechanism involved in the control of microglial activation, the microglia inhibitory receptor CD200R1, and its ligand CD200, mainly expressed by neurons. The human CD200R1 gene encodes two membrane-associated and two soluble protein isoforms and the human CD200 gene encodes full-length proteins (CD200full) but also truncated (CD200tr) proteins which act as CD200R1 antagonists. Little is known about their expression in the human brain under pathological conditions. We used human peripheral blood monocytes and monocyte-derived microglia-like cells from control subjects to characterize the expression of the CD200R1 mRNA variants, which showed stimulus-specific responses. We provide evidence of increased CD200R1 (mRNA variants and protein isoforms) and CD200 expression (CD200tr mRNA) in brain tissue of PD patients, mainly in the hippocampus, as well as increased CD200 expression (CD200full and CD200tr mRNAs) in iPSCs-derived dopaminergic neurons generated from skin fibroblasts of PD patients. Our results suggest that CD200-CD200R1 signalling is altered in PD, which may affect the microglial function and constitute a potential target in therapeutic strategies for PD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Aberrant protein networks in Alzheimer disease

Use of a proteomics approach has demonstrated that changes in protein expression association with Alzheimer disease are not always reflected in changes in RNA levels, highlighting the importance of directly studying proteomic changes to a full understanding of Alzheimer disease pathogenesis. Van Cauwenberghe, C., Van Broeckhoven, C. & Sleegers, K....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fully-automated and ultra-fast cell-type identification using specific marker combinations from single-cell transcriptomic data

Identification of cell populations often relies on manual annotation of cell clusters using established marker genes. However, the selection of marker genes is a time-consuming process that may lead to sub-optimal annotations as the markers must be informative of both the individual cell clusters and various cell types present in the sample. Here, we developed a computational platform, ScType, which enables a fully-automated and ultra-fast cell-type identification based solely on a given scRNA-seq data, along with a comprehensive cell marker database as background information. Using six scRNA-seq datasets from various human and mouse tissues, we show how ScType provides unbiased and accurate cell type annotations by guaranteeing the specificity of positive and negative marker genes across cell clusters and cell types. We also demonstrate how ScType distinguishes between healthy and malignant cell populations, based on single-cell calling of single-nucleotide variants, making it a versatile tool for anticancer applications. The widely applicable method is deployed both as an interactive web-tool (https://sctype.app), and as an open-source R-package.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A pan-tissue DNA methylation atlas enables in silico decomposition of human tissue methylomes at cell-type resolution

Bulk-tissue DNA methylomes represent an average over many different cell types, hampering our understanding of cell-type-specific contributions to disease development. As single-cell methylomics is not scalable to large cohorts of individuals, cost-effective computational solutions are needed, yet current methods are limited to tissues such as blood. Here we leverage the high-resolution nature of tissue-specific single-cell RNA-sequencing datasets to construct a DNA methylation atlas defined for 13 solid tissue types and 40 cell types. We comprehensively validate this atlas in independent bulk and single-nucleus DNA methylation datasets. We demonstrate that it correctly predicts the cell of origin of diverse cancer types and discovers new prognostic associations in olfactory neuroblastoma and stage 2 melanoma. In brain, the atlas predicts a neuronal origin for schizophrenia, with neuron-specific differential DNA methylation enriched for corresponding genome-wide association study risk loci. In summary, the DNA methylation atlas enables the decomposition of 13 different human tissue types at a high cellular resolution, paving the way for an improved interpretation of epigenetic data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The Oligodendrocyte Transcription Factor 2 OLIG2 regulates transcriptional repression during myelinogenesis in rodents

OLIG2 is a transcription factor that activates the expression of myelin-associated genes in the oligodendrocyte-lineage cells. However, the mechanisms of myelin gene inactivation are unclear. Here, we uncover a non-canonical function of OLIG2 in transcriptional repression to modulate myelinogenesis by functionally interacting with tri-methyltransferase SETDB1. Immunoprecipitation and chromatin-immunoprecipitation assays show that OLIG2 recruits SETDB1 for H3K9me3 modification on the Sox11 gene, which leads to the inhibition of Sox11 expression during the differentiation of oligodendrocytes progenitor cells (OPCs) into immature oligodendrocytes (iOLs). Tissue-specific depletion of Setdb1 in mice results in the hypomyelination during development and remyelination defects in the injured rodents. Knockdown of Sox11 by siRNA in rat primary OPCs or depletion of Sox11 in the oligodendrocyte lineage in mice could rescue the hypomyelination phenotype caused by the loss of OLIG2. In summary, our work demonstrates that the OLIG2-SETDB1 complex can mediate transcriptional repression in OPCs, affecting myelination.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pioneer factors as master regulators of the epigenome and cell fate

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Pioneer factors are transcription factors with the unique ability to initiate opening of closed chromatin. The stability of cell identity relies on robust mechanisms that maintain the epigenome and chromatin accessibility to transcription factors. Pioneer factors counter these mechanisms to implement new cell fates through binding of DNA target sites in closed chromatin and introduction of active-chromatin histone modifications, primarily at enhancers. As master regulators of enhancer activation, pioneers are thus crucial for the implementation of correct cell fate decisions in development, and as such, they hold tremendous potential for therapy through cellular reprogramming. The power of pioneer factors to reshape the epigenome also presents an Achilles heel, as their misexpression has major pathological consequences, such as in cancer. In this Review, we discuss the emerging mechanisms of pioneer factor functions and their roles in cell fate specification, cellular reprogramming and cancer.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dual BTK/SYK inhibition with CG-806 (luxeptinib) disrupts B-cell receptor and Bcl-2 signaling networks in mantle cell lymphoma

Aberrant B-cell receptor (BCR) signaling is a key driver in lymphoid malignancies. Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors that disrupt BCR signaling have received regulatory approvals in therapy of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). However, responses are incomplete and patients who experience BTK inhibitor therapy failure have dire outcomes. CG-806 (luxeptinib) is a dual BTK/SYK inhibitor in clinical development in hematologic malignancies. Here we investigated the pre-clinical activity of CG-806 in MCL. In vitro treatment with CG-806 thwarted survival of MCL cell lines and patient-derived MCL cells in a dose-dependent manner. CG-806 blocked BTK and SYK activation and abrogated BCR signaling. Contrary to ibrutinib, CG-806 downmodulated the anti-apoptotic proteins Mcl-1 and Bcl-xL, abrogated survival of ibrutinib-resistant MCL cell lines, and partially reversed the pro-survival effects of stromal microenvironment-mimicking conditions in primary MCL cells. Dual BTK/SYK inhibition led to mitochondrial membrane depolarization accompanied by mitophagy and metabolic reprogramming toward glycolysis. In vivo studies of CG-806 demonstrated improved survival in one of the two tested aggressive MCL PDX models. While suppression of the anti-apoptotic Bcl-2 family proteins and NFÎºB signaling correlated with in vivo drug sensitivity, OxPhos and MYC transcriptional programs were upregulated in the resistant model following treatment with CG-806. BAX and NFKBIA were implicated in susceptibility to CG-806 in a whole-genome CRISPR-Cas9 library screen (in a diffuse large B-cell lymphoma cell line). A high-throughput in vitro functional drug screen demonstrated synergy between CG-806 and Bcl-2 inhibitors. In sum, dual BTK/SYK inhibitor CG-806 disrupts BCR signaling and induces metabolic reprogramming and apoptosis in MCL. The Bcl-2 network is a key mediator of sensitivity to CG-806 and combined targeting of Bcl-2 demonstrates synergy with CG-806 warranting continued exploration in lymphoid malignancies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Experimental and theoretical study on the corrosion inhibition of mild steel by nonanedioic acid derivative in hydrochloric acid solution

The corrosion performance of mild steel (MS) in 1M HCl solution was examined by weight loss (WL), potentiodynamic polarization (PDP), electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS), electrochemical frequency modulation (EFM), and open circuit potential (OCP) measurements in the absence and presence of nonanedihydrazide. PDP measurements indicated that nonanedihydrazide acts as a mixed inhibitor due to its adsorption on the MS surface, exhibiting an inhibition efficiency of more than 97%. The surface morphology investigation of the protective layer on the MS surface confirmed that adsorption of nonanedihydrazide molecules occurred via chemical adsorption following Langmuir's isotherm model. The effect of temperature on the corrosion performance in the presence of nonanedihydrazide was investigated in the range of 303"“333Â K, showing that the inhibition efficiency increased with an increase in the inhibitor concentration and decreased with an increase in temperature. A new green corrosion inhibitor was synthesised and theoretical computations were conducted to completely understand the inhibition mechanism. Nonanedihydrazide molecules were investigated by DFT (density functional theory) using the B3LYP functional to evaluate the relationship of corrosion inhibition performance and the molecular structure. The computed theoretical parameters presented significant support for understanding the inhibitive mechanism revealed by the inhibitory molecules and are in good agreement with WL, PDP, EIS, (EFM), and OCP results.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Global influence of mantle temperature and plate thickness on intraplate volcanism

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22323-9, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8. Concentration of each REE within an instantaneous melt, cl, and concentration within the residue, cs, and incorrectly read: cl"‰="‰cs(1"‰âˆ’"‰X)/(\(\bar{D}\)"‰âˆ’"‰\(\bar{P}\)X).
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Neighbourly modulation of transcript isoforms

The expression level and boundaries (that is, transcript start site and end) of a transcript isoform are influenced by the neighbouring genetic sequence and its transcriptional activity, but quantifying these influences with existing technologies has been hard. Now, a study in Science describes a system in which transcriptional context can be used to predict the properties of a transcript isoform and can be manipulated to modulate them.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Vital signs in pediatric oncology patients assessed by continuous recording with a wearable device, NCT04134429

Pediatric patients with cancer are at high risk for severe infections. Changes in vital signs, triggered by infections, may be detected earlier by continuous recording with a wearable device than with discrete measurements. This prospective, observational single-center feasibility study consecutively recruited pediatric patients undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. The WD EverionÂ® was used for 14 days in each of the 20 patients on study to continuously record vital signs. Nine different vital signs and health indicators derived from them, plus six quality scores. This resulted in 274 study days (6576"‰hours) with 85'854 measuring points, which are a total of 772'686 measurements of vital signs and health indicators, plus 515'124 quality scores. Additionally, non-WD data like side effects, acceptability of the WD and effort for investigators were collected. In this manuscript, we present the methods of acquisition and explanations to the complete data set, which have been made publically available on open access and which can be used to study feasibility of continuous multi-parameter recording of vital signs by a WD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: The effect of 16S rRNA region choice on bacterial community metabarcoding results

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/sdata.2019.7, published online 05 February 2019. After publication it was noticed that the sequence of the primer 16S_BV3r was given incorrectly in Table 2 as AGTGGCGGACGGGTGAGTAA. The correct sequence is CCGCGGCTGCTGGCAC and this has been amended in the new version of Table 2. Author information. Affiliations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

IL-34 and protein-tyrosine phosphatase receptor type-zeta-dependent mechanisms limit arthritis in mice

Myeloid cell mediated mechanisms regulate synovial joint inflammation. IL-34, a macrophage (MÃ¸) growth and differentiation molecule, is markedly expressed in neutrophil and MÃ¸-rich arthritic synovium. IL-34 engages a newly identified independent receptor, protein-tyrosine phosphatase, receptor-type, zeta (PTPRZ), that we find is expressed by MÃ¸. As IL-34 is prominent in rheumatoid arthritis, we probed for the IL-34 and PTPRZ-dependent myeloid cell mediated mechanisms central to arthritis using genetic deficient mice in K/BxN serum-transfer arthritis. Unanticipatedly, we now report that IL-34 and PTPRZ limited arthritis as intra-synovial pathology and bone erosion were more severe in IL-34 and PTPRZ KO mice during induced arthritis. We found that IL-34 and PTPRZ: (i) were elevated, bind, and induce downstream signaling within the synovium in arthritic mice and (ii) were upregulated in the serum and track with disease activity in rheumatoid arthritis patients. Mechanistically, IL-34 and PTPRZ skewed MÃ¸ toward a reparative phenotype, and enhanced MÃ¸ clearance of apoptotic neutrophils, thereby decreasing neutrophil recruitment and intra-synovial neutrophil extracellular traps. With fewer neutrophils and neutrophil extracellular traps in the synovium, destructive inflammation was restricted, and joint pathology and bone erosion diminished. These novel findings suggest that IL-34 and PTPRZ-dependent mechanisms in the inflamed synovium limit, rather than promote, inflammatory arthritis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

Engineering Regulatory T Cells As Living Drugs With Dr. Leonardo Ferreira

For this week's episode of Teach Me in 10, we're joined by Dr. Leonardo Ferreira, assistant professor of microbiology and immunology at the Medical University of South Carolina and the Hollings Cancer Center. Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is the most common form of diabetes in infants and adolescents. It occurs...
CANCER
Nature.com

New recognition specificity in a plant immune receptor by molecular engineering of its integrated domain

Plant nucleotide-binding and leucine-rich repeat domain proteins (NLRs) are immune sensors that recognize pathogen effectors. Here, we show that molecular engineering of the integrated decoy domain (ID) of an NLR can extend its recognition spectrum to a new effector. We relied for this on detailed knowledge on the recognition of the Magnaporthe oryzae effectors AVR-PikD, AVR-Pia, and AVR1-CO39 by, respectively, the rice NLRs Pikp-1 and RGA5. Both receptors detect their effectors through physical binding to their HMA (Heavy Metal-Associated) IDs. By introducing into RGA5_HMA the AVR-PikD binding residues of Pikp-1_HMA, we create a high-affinity binding surface for this effector. RGA5 variants carrying this engineered binding surface perceive the new ligand, AVR-PikD, and still recognize AVR-Pia and AVR1-CO39 in the model plant N. benthamiana. However, they do not confer extended disease resistance specificity against M. oryzae in transgenic rice plants. Altogether, our study provides a proof of concept for the design of new effector recognition specificities in NLRs through molecular engineering of IDs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

cAMP and c-di-GMP synergistically support biofilm maintenance through the direct interaction of their effectors

Nucleotide second messengers, such as cAMP and c-di-GMP, regulate many physiological processes in bacteria, including biofilm formation. There is evidence of cross-talk between pathways mediated by c-di-GMP and those mediated by the cAMP receptor protein (CRP), but the mechanisms are often unclear. Here, we show that cAMP-CRP modulates biofilm maintenance in Shewanella putrefaciens not only via its known effects on gene transcription, but also through direct interaction with a putative c-di-GMP effector on the inner membrane, BpfD. Binding of cAMP-CRP to BpfD enhances the known interaction of BpfD with protease BpfG, which prevents proteolytic processing and release of a cell surface-associated adhesin, BpfA, thus contributing to biofilm maintenance. Our results provide evidence of cross-talk between cAMP and c-di-GMP pathways through direct interaction of their effectors, and indicate that cAMP-CRP can play regulatory roles at the post-translational level.
SCIENCE

