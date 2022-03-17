Type I interferon transcriptional network regulates expression of coinhibitory receptors in human T cells

Myeloid cell mediated mechanisms regulate synovial joint inflammation. IL-34, a macrophage (MÃ¸) growth and differentiation molecule, is markedly expressed in neutrophil and MÃ¸-rich arthritic synovium. IL-34 engages a newly identified independent receptor, protein-tyrosine phosphatase, receptor-type, zeta (PTPRZ), that we find is expressed by MÃ¸. As IL-34 is prominent in rheumatoid arthritis, we probed for the IL-34 and PTPRZ-dependent myeloid cell mediated mechanisms central to arthritis using genetic deficient mice in K/BxN serum-transfer arthritis. Unanticipatedly, we now report that IL-34 and PTPRZ limited arthritis as intra-synovial pathology and bone erosion were more severe in IL-34 and PTPRZ KO mice during induced arthritis. We found that IL-34 and PTPRZ: (i) were elevated, bind, and induce downstream signaling within the synovium in arthritic mice and (ii) were upregulated in the serum and track with disease activity in rheumatoid arthritis patients. Mechanistically, IL-34 and PTPRZ skewed MÃ¸ toward a reparative phenotype, and enhanced MÃ¸ clearance of apoptotic neutrophils, thereby decreasing neutrophil recruitment and intra-synovial neutrophil extracellular traps. With fewer neutrophils and neutrophil extracellular traps in the synovium, destructive inflammation was restricted, and joint pathology and bone erosion diminished. These novel findings suggest that IL-34 and PTPRZ-dependent mechanisms in the inflamed synovium limit, rather than promote, inflammatory arthritis.
