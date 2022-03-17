ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linking the genotypes and phenotypes of cancer cells in heterogenous populations via real-time optical tagging and image analysis

By Li You
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinking single-cell genomic or transcriptomic profiles to functional cellular characteristics, in particular time-varying phenotypic changes, could help unravel molecular mechanisms driving the growth of tumour-cell subpopulations. Here we show that a custom-built optical microscope with an ultrawide field of view, fast automated image analysis and a dye activatable by visible light...

www.nature.com

Related
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover molecule that kills pancreatic cancer cells

A research team led by scientists at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has discovered a molecule that inhibits the growth and metastasis of pancreatic cancer cells through the iron metabolism pathway. Their findings, recently published in Molecular Cancer Therapeutics, pave the way toward the development of a new drug candidate for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Patients with low muscle mass have characteristic microbiome with low potential for amino acid synthesis in chronic liver disease

Sarcopenia is thought to be related to the microbiome, but not enough reports in chronic liver disease (CLD) patients. In addition to the differences in microbiome, the role of the microbiome in the gut is also important to be clarified because it has recently been shown that the microbiome may produce branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) in the body. In this single-center study, sixty-nine CLD patients were divided by skeletal muscle mass index (SMI) into low (L-SMI: n"‰="‰25) and normal (N-SMI: n"‰="‰44). Microbiome was analyzed from stool samples based on V3-4 region of bacterial 16S rRNA). L-SMI had a lower Firmicutes/Bacteroidetes ratio than N-SMI. At the genus level, Coprobacillus, Catenibacterium and Clostridium were also lower while the Bacteroides was higher. Predictive functional profiling of the L-SMI group showed that genes related to nitrogen metabolism were enriched, but those related to amino acid metabolism, including BCAA biosynthesis, were lower. The genes related to 'LPS biosynthesis' was also higher. The microbiome of CLD patients with low muscle mass is characterized not only by high relative abundance of gram-negative bacteria with LPS, but also by the possibility of low potential for amino acid synthesis including BCAAs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

B-cell-depletion reverses dysbiosis of the microbiome in multiple sclerosis patients

To elucidate cross-sectional patterns and longitudinal changes of oral and stool microbiota in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients and the effect of B-cell depletion. We conducted an observational, longitudinal clinical cohort study analysing four timepoints over 12Â months in 36 MS patients, of whom 22 initiated B-cell depleting therapy with ocrelizumab and a healthy control group. For microbiota analysis of the oral cavity and the gut, provided stool and oral swab samples underwent 16S rDNA sequencing and subsequent bioinformatic analyses. Oral microbiota-patterns exhibited a reduced alpha-diversity and unique differential microbiota changes compared to stool such as increased levels of Proteobacteria and decreased abundance of Actinobacteria. Following B-cell depletion, we observed increased alpha-diversity in the gut and the oral cavity as well as a long-term sustained reduction of pro-inflammatory Gram-negative bacteria (e.g., Escherichia/Shigella). MS patients have altered stool and oral microbiota diversity patterns compared to healthy controls, which are most pronounced in patients with higher disease activity and disability. Therapeutic B-cell depletion is associated with persisting regression of these changes. Whether these microbial changes are unspecific side-effects of B-cell depletion or indirectly modulate MS disease activity and progression is currently unknown and necessitates further investigations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Towards machine learning aided real-time range imaging in proton therapy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06126-6, published online 17 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors. In FigureÂ 10, the left image, showing a picture of the actual "i-TED detector", was omitted. Furthermore, in FigureÂ 12 the left graph, which shows the time distribution (log scale) of theÂ Î³-ray and neutron events registered in i-TED, was omitted.
SPAIN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cell#Breast Cancer#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Access
Nature.com

Immune cells alter genetic decoding in cancer

Cancer cells make proteins in which the amino acid phenylalanine is swapped for tryptophan when immune cells trigger a tryptophan shortage. This finding reveals unexpected dynamics of genetic decoding. Pavel V. Baranov 0 &. Pavel V. Baranov is in the School of Biochemistry and Cell Biology, University College Cork, Cork...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Novel treatment makes pancreatic cancer susceptible to immunotherapy, mouse study shows

A new study—in mice—from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis suggests that blocking a major inflammatory pathway that is activated in pancreatic cancer makes the tumors sensitive to chemotherapy and a type of immunotherapy that prompts the immune system's T cells to attack the cancer cells. The therapy more than doubled survival in a mouse model of pancreatic cancer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Nature.com

Severe acute interstitial lung disease after BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in a patient post HLA-haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Shimizu T, Watanabe S, Yoneda T, Kinoshita M, Terada N, Kobayashi T, et al. Interstitial pneumonitis after COVID-19 vaccination: A report of three cases. Allergol Int. 2021. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.alit.2021.10.003. Amiya S, Fujimoto J, Matsumoto K, Yamamoto M, Yamamoto Y, Yoneda M, et al. Case report: Acute exacerbation of interstitial pneumonia related...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Probiotic gut bacteria may trigger tumor growth in pancreatic cancer

Researchers investigated the mechanisms behind immunosuppression and pancreatic tumor growth in the pancreatic cells of mice and humans. The researchers also found that treatments targeting a certain immune pathway may reduce tumor growth and amplify treatment effects. Preliminary clinical trials to test their findings in humans are underway. According to...
CANCER
Nature.com

The association of serum magnesium and chronic kidney disease: a two-sample mendelian randomization study of European descent

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Previous observational studies focused on the association of serum magnesium (SMg) and chronic kidney disease (CKD), but the conclusion was inconsistent. To investigate the causal relationship of SMg and CKD, we performed a two-sample mendelian randomization (TSMR) analysis using publicly datasets. Method.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Sequencing of drug combinations could amplify the anti-tumor immune response in liver cancer

A new therapeutic strategy for hepatocellular cancer (HCC) that initially primes the tumor with an immune checkpoint inhibitor before using a multikinase inhibitor drug showed great promise for treating patients with the deadly disease, a Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) study found. In a paper published in Journal of the National Cancer Institute, researchers reported that the new sequencing approach enhanced the effectiveness of the dual drug therapy, potentially allowing de-escalation of the prolonged use of medications and thus reducing toxic drug exposure.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Fine-scale heterogeneity in population density predicts wave dynamics in dengue epidemics

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28231-w, published online 22 February 2022. The original Article contained two sentences in the Abstract which duplicated the same information. They read "Using surveillance data at fine resolution from Rio de Janeiro, we document a scale-invariant pattern in the size of successive epidemics following DENV4 emergence. Using surveillance data at fine resolution following the emergence of the DENV4 dengue serotype in Rio de Janeiro, we document a pattern in the size of successive epidemics that is invariant to the scale of spatial aggregation.". The first sentence has now been removed.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Genetic analysis of the cold-sensitive growth phenotype of Burkholderia pseudomallei/thailandensis bacteriophage AMP1

Bacteriophages related to phage Bp_AMP1 are the most widely spread group of phages infecting Burkholderia pseudomallei-the causative agent of melioidosis. These viruses are also infective against the nonpathogenic host Burkholderia thailandensis, allowing experimental work with them without any special safety precautions. The indirect data as well as the results of the mathematical modelling suggest that the AMP1-like viruses may act as natural biocontrol agents influencing the population levels of B. pseudomallei in soil and water habitats in endemic regions. The cold sensitivity of the lytic growth (CSg) of these phages was suggested to be an important feature modulating the effect of viral infection on host populations in nature. We performed genetic analysis to determine the molecular background of the CSg phenotype of the AMP1 phage. The results indicate that CSg is not due to the lack of any function or product missing at low temperature (25Â Â°C) but results in growth inhibition by a phage-encoded temperature-sensitive genetic switch. We identified phage ORF3 and ORF14 to be involved in the genetic determination of this mechanism.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Targeting SOX10-deficient cells to reduce the dormant-invasive phenotype state in melanoma

Cellular plasticity contributes to intra-tumoral heterogeneity and phenotype switching, which enable adaptation to metastatic microenvironments and resistance to therapies. Mechanisms underlying tumor cell plasticity remain poorly understood. SOX10, a neural crest lineage transcription factor, is heterogeneously expressed in melanomas. Loss of SOX10 reduces proliferation, leads to invasive properties, including the expression of mesenchymal genes and extracellular matrix, and promotes tolerance to BRAF and/or MEK inhibitors. We identify the class of cellular inhibitor of apoptosis protein-1/2 (cIAP1/2) inhibitors as inducing cell death selectively in SOX10-deficient cells. Targeted therapy selects for SOX10 knockout cells underscoring their drug tolerant properties. Combining cIAP1/2 inhibitor with BRAF/MEK inhibitors delays the onset of acquired resistance in melanomas in vivo. These data suggest that SOX10 mediates phenotypic switching in cutaneous melanoma to produce a targeted inhibitor tolerant state that is likely a prelude to the acquisition of resistance. Furthermore, we provide a therapeutic strategy to selectively eliminate SOX10-deficient cells.
CANCER
Nature.com

A novel single-cell RNA-sequencing approach and its applicability connecting genotype to phenotype in ageing disease

Single cell multi-omics analysis has the potential to yield a comprehensive understanding of the cellular events that underlie the basis of human diseases. The cardinal feature to access this information is the technology used for single-cell isolation, barcoding, and sequencing. Most currently used single-cell RNA-sequencing platforms have limitations in several areas including cell selection, documentation and library chemistry. In this study, we describe a novel high-throughput, full-length, single-cell RNA-sequencing approach that combines the CellenONE isolation and sorting system with the ICELL8 processing instrument. This method offers substantial improvements in single cell selection, documentation and capturing rate. Moreover, it allows the use of flexible chemistry for library preparations and the analysis of living or fixed cells, whole cells independent of sizing and morphology, as well as of nuclei. We applied this method to dermal fibroblasts derived from six patients with different segmental progeria syndromes and defined phenotype associated pathway signatures with variant associated expression modifiers. These results validate the applicability of our method to highlight genotype-expression relationships for molecular phenotyping of individual cells derived from human patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CTSB is a negative prognostic biomarker and therapeutic target associated with immune cells infiltration and immunosuppression in gliomas

Previous researches have demonstrated the meaning of CTSB for the progress of several tumors, whereas few clues about its immunological characteristic in gliomas. Here we systematically explored its biologic features and clinical significance for gliomas. 699 glioma cases of TCGA and 325 glioma cases of CGGA were respectively included as training and validating cohorts. R software was used for data analysis and mapping. We found that CTSB was remarkably highly-expressed for HGG, IDH wild type, 1p19q non-codeletion type, MGMT promoter unmethylation type and mesenchymal gliomas. CTSB could specifically and sensitively indicate mesenchymal glioma. Upregulated CTSB was an independent hazard correlated with poor survival. CTSB-related biological processes in gliomas chiefly concentrated on immunoreaction and inflammation response. Then we proved that CTSB positively related to most inflammatory metagenes except IgG, including HCK, LCK, MHC II, STAT1 and IFN. More importantly, the levels of glioma-infiltrating immune cells were positively associated with the expression of CTSB, especially for TAMs, MDSCs and Tregs. In conclusion, CTSB is closely related to the malignant pathological subtypes, worse prognosis, immune cells infiltration and immunosuppression of gliomas, which make it a promising biomarker and potential target in the diagnosis, treatment and prognostic assessment of gliomas.
CANCER
Nature.com

Role of senescent cells in the motile behavior of active, non-senescent cells in confluent populations

Characteristics of cell migration in a confluent population depend on the nature of cell-to-cell interactions as well as cell-intrinsic properties such as the directional persistence in crawling. In addition, biological tissues (or cell cultures) almost always carry anisotropies and they too can significantly affect cell motility. In the light of this viewpoint, the emergence of cellular senescences in a confluent population of active cells raises an interesting question. Cellular senescence is a process through which a cell enters a permanent growth-arrest state and generally exhibits a dramatic body expansion. Therefore, randomly emerging senescent cells transform an initially homogeneous cell population to a "binary mixture" of two distinct cell types. Here, using in vitro cultures of MDA-MB-231 cells we investigate how spatially localized cellular senescence affect the motility of active cells within a confluent population. Importantly, we estimate the intercellular surface energy of the interface between non-senescent and senescent MDA-MB-231 cells by combining the analysis on the motile behaviors of non-senescent cells encircling senescent cells and the result of extensive numerical simulations of a cellular Potts model. We find that the adhesion of normal cells to senescent cells is much weaker than that among normal cells and that the 'arclength' traveled by a normal cell along the boundary of a senescent cell, on average, is several times greater than the persistence length of normal cell in a densely packed homogeneous population. The directional persistent time of normal cell during its contact with a senescent cell also increases significantly. We speculate that the phenomenon could be a general feature associated with senescent cells as the enormous expansion of senescent cell's membrane would inevitably decrease the density of cell adhesion molecules.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Time trends in primary therapy and relative survival of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma by stage: a nationwide, population-based study in the Netherlands, 1989"“2018

It is unclear whether survival in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) continues to increase in an era where rituximab-containing chemotherapy reigns for almost two decades. Therefore, we evaluated trends in primary therapy and relative survival (RS) among Dutch DLBCL patients diagnosed between 1989 and 2018. Analyses were performed separately according to the stage I (N"‰="‰6952) and stage II"“IV disease (N"‰="‰20,676), stratified by calendar period and age (18"“64, 65"“74, and â‰¥75 years). The use of chemotherapy"‰Â±"‰radiotherapy increased over time across all age and stage groups. As of the mid-2000s, >95% of chemotherapy-treated patients received chemoimmunotherapy, irrespective of age and stage. Overall, RS increased significantly over time across all age groups, especially after 2003 when rituximab-containing chemotherapy had become the standard of care. However, RS increased less pronounced between 2003"“2010 and 2011"“2018 than between 1989"“2002 and 2003"“2010. These findings were congruent across all studied stage groups. Five-year RS across the three age groups during 2011"“2018 was 96%, 84%, and 67% for stage I DLBCL and 75%, 60%, and 46% for stage II"“IV DLBCL. Collectively, survival in DLBCL increased modestly beyond the initial introduction of rituximab, with apparent survival differences across age and stage that warrant novel treatment approaches.
CANCER
Nature.com

Aberrant protein networks in Alzheimer disease

Use of a proteomics approach has demonstrated that changes in protein expression association with Alzheimer disease are not always reflected in changes in RNA levels, highlighting the importance of directly studying proteomic changes to a full understanding of Alzheimer disease pathogenesis. Van Cauwenberghe, C., Van Broeckhoven, C. & Sleegers, K....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Plectin ensures intestinal epithelial integrity and protects colon against colitis

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake in the affiliations. The affiliation of co-author Petra Buresova with Charles University was inadvertently omitted. The corrected author affiliation should be split as follows:. Laboratory of Integrative Biology, Institute of Molecular Genetics of the Czech Academy of Sciences, Prague, Czech...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effects of obesity on reparative function of human adipose tissue-derived mesenchymal stem cells on ischemic murine kidneys

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Obesity is a health burden that impairs cellular processes. Mesenchymal stem/stromal cells (MSCs) are endowed with reparative properties and can ameliorate renal injury. Obesity impairs human MSC function in-vitro, but its effect on their in-vivo reparative potency remains unknown. Subjects and methods. Abdominal...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

