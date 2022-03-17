Linking the genotypes and phenotypes of cancer cells in heterogenous populations via real-time optical tagging and image analysis

Previous researches have demonstrated the meaning of CTSB for the progress of several tumors, whereas few clues about its immunological characteristic in gliomas. Here we systematically explored its biologic features and clinical significance for gliomas. 699 glioma cases of TCGA and 325 glioma cases of CGGA were respectively included as training and validating cohorts. R software was used for data analysis and mapping. We found that CTSB was remarkably highly-expressed for HGG, IDH wild type, 1p19q non-codeletion type, MGMT promoter unmethylation type and mesenchymal gliomas. CTSB could specifically and sensitively indicate mesenchymal glioma. Upregulated CTSB was an independent hazard correlated with poor survival. CTSB-related biological processes in gliomas chiefly concentrated on immunoreaction and inflammation response. Then we proved that CTSB positively related to most inflammatory metagenes except IgG, including HCK, LCK, MHC II, STAT1 and IFN. More importantly, the levels of glioma-infiltrating immune cells were positively associated with the expression of CTSB, especially for TAMs, MDSCs and Tregs. In conclusion, CTSB is closely related to the malignant pathological subtypes, worse prognosis, immune cells infiltration and immunosuppression of gliomas, which make it a promising biomarker and potential target in the diagnosis, treatment and prognostic assessment of gliomas.
