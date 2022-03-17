Phase separation drives X-chromosome inactivation

Plant nucleotide-binding and leucine-rich repeat domain proteins (NLRs) are immune sensors that recognize pathogen effectors. Here, we show that molecular engineering of the integrated decoy domain (ID) of an NLR can extend its recognition spectrum to a new effector. We relied for this on detailed knowledge on the recognition of the Magnaporthe oryzae effectors AVR-PikD, AVR-Pia, and AVR1-CO39 by, respectively, the rice NLRs Pikp-1 and RGA5. Both receptors detect their effectors through physical binding to their HMA (Heavy Metal-Associated) IDs. By introducing into RGA5_HMA the AVR-PikD binding residues of Pikp-1_HMA, we create a high-affinity binding surface for this effector. RGA5 variants carrying this engineered binding surface perceive the new ligand, AVR-PikD, and still recognize AVR-Pia and AVR1-CO39 in the model plant N. benthamiana. However, they do not confer extended disease resistance specificity against M. oryzae in transgenic rice plants. Altogether, our study provides a proof of concept for the design of new effector recognition specificities in NLRs through molecular engineering of IDs.

SCIENCE ・ 11 HOURS AGO