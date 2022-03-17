ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Phase separation drives X-chromosome inactivation

By Andrea Cerase
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. The molecular mechanisms by which a few molecules of the long non-coding RNA Xist silence...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Nature.com

Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Phase separation in stress resistance

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Plants adopt a variety of strategies to cope with environmental stresses, including high temperature, and understanding such mechanisms is important to develop stress-resistant crops. Zhu et al. now report that the RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) RBGD2 and RBGD4 improve resistance to heat stress in Arabidopsis thaliana by phase separating into heat-induced stress granules (SGs).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: The effect of 16S rRNA region choice on bacterial community metabarcoding results

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/sdata.2019.7, published online 05 February 2019. After publication it was noticed that the sequence of the primer 16S_BV3r was given incorrectly in Table 2 as AGTGGCGGACGGGTGAGTAA. The correct sequence is CCGCGGCTGCTGGCAC and this has been amended in the new version of Table 2. Author information. Affiliations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Controlling process instability for defect lean metal additive manufacturing

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28649-2, published online 28 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4o, where the red spheres and black dots that represent spatters and nanoparticles, respectively, were missing. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
MADISON, WI
Phys.org

Phase-separated compartments support human cytomegalovirus replication

Human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) replicates its DNA genome in specialized replication compartments, whose exact formation was thus far unclear. A research team from the Leibniz Institute for Experimental Virology (HPI) and the Center for Structural Systems Biology (CSSB) has now shown that the formation of phase-separated compartments around viral genomes is necessary to recruit the viral DNA polymerase. To form these phase-separated compartments, HCMV uses its UL112-113 proteins. The results have been published in the journal Cell Reports.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Electric field distribution models in ECT research

The work of Deng et al. [1, 2] is in many aspects a very remarkable and outstanding study. Without a doubt, it makes a very important contribution to, among other things, the issue of electric current and electrode position in ECT. My intention in writing this letter to the editor...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

New recognition specificity in a plant immune receptor by molecular engineering of its integrated domain

Plant nucleotide-binding and leucine-rich repeat domain proteins (NLRs) are immune sensors that recognize pathogen effectors. Here, we show that molecular engineering of the integrated decoy domain (ID) of an NLR can extend its recognition spectrum to a new effector. We relied for this on detailed knowledge on the recognition of the Magnaporthe oryzae effectors AVR-PikD, AVR-Pia, and AVR1-CO39 by, respectively, the rice NLRs Pikp-1 and RGA5. Both receptors detect their effectors through physical binding to their HMA (Heavy Metal-Associated) IDs. By introducing into RGA5_HMA the AVR-PikD binding residues of Pikp-1_HMA, we create a high-affinity binding surface for this effector. RGA5 variants carrying this engineered binding surface perceive the new ligand, AVR-PikD, and still recognize AVR-Pia and AVR1-CO39 in the model plant N. benthamiana. However, they do not confer extended disease resistance specificity against M. oryzae in transgenic rice plants. Altogether, our study provides a proof of concept for the design of new effector recognition specificities in NLRs through molecular engineering of IDs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Stranded on ice

These zones were often discovered accidentally and identifying new ones from maps and image data is not an easy feat. Plus, exploratory field trips are rather expensive. Now, Veronica Tollenaar and colleagues (Sci. Adv. 8, eabj8138; 2022) have applied machine-learning techniques to remote sensing data to determine the location of meteorite stranding zones. By training a classification algorithm, they estimated the probability of finding meteorites across Antarctica. Their classifier yielded around 600 candidates for meteorite stranding zones and correctly identified 80% of the sites that are already known.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Neighbourly modulation of transcript isoforms

The expression level and boundaries (that is, transcript start site and end) of a transcript isoform are influenced by the neighbouring genetic sequence and its transcriptional activity, but quantifying these influences with existing technologies has been hard. Now, a study in Science describes a system in which transcriptional context can be used to predict the properties of a transcript isoform and can be manipulated to modulate them.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

New Non-Hazardous Viral Inactivation Medium Supports Safe Collection and Transport of SARS-CoV-2

BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2022-- A new viral transport medium that enables collection and rapid inactivation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and stabilizes viral RNA at ambient temperature for transportation and use in in vitro diagnostic testing procedures, is now available in Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Rational design of hairpin RNA excited states reveals multi-step transitions

RNA excited states represent a class of high-energy-level and thus low-populated conformational states of RNAs that are sequestered within the free energy landscape until being activated by cellular cues. In recent years, there has been growing interest in structural and functional studies of these transient states, but the rational design of excited states remains unexplored. Here we developed a method to design small hairpin RNAs with predefined excited states that exchange with ground states through base pair reshuffling, and verified these transient states by combining NMR relaxation dispersion technique and imino chemical shift prediction. Using van't Hoff analysis and accelerated molecular dynamics simulations, a mechanism of multi-step sequential transition has been revealed. The efforts made in this study will expand the scope of RNA rational design, and also contribute towards improved predictions of RNA secondary structure.
SCIENCE

