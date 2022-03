SALISBURY, Md.- Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury will expand their facilities to meet the demands of some upcoming projects. “So we have approval from the city and county to move forward with our first proposed site plan. So we have a couple companies working right now to finalize the design of the first phase of that which is a new office building,” said Steve McGee, president of Chesapeake Shipbuilding. “Phase one will be building a new office building, then relocating a production shed to turn it into a paint shop also what is currently our administrative spaces we will remove those, put them in an office building and all of that square footage will be repurposed for trade shops".

SALISBURY, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO