Science

A symmetry gene restores femaleness

By Roberta Bergero
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelopment of flowers typically employs conserved molecular pathways and recurrent sets of homologous genes. A new study shows that a homologue of RADIALIS, a gene well known to control...

www.nature.com

natureworldnews.com

Scientists Reverse Aging and Extend Lifespan of Mice in a New Study

The aging process or cellular degeneration seemed to have stopped on mice that became the subject of a successful new anti-aging study on cellular rejuvenation therapy. Scientists were able to partially reverse the aging process and extend the lifespan of mice during their anti-aging experiment. The scientists used the method...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Toward gene therapy of Laron syndrome

The growth hormone (GH)-insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF1) endocrine axis has a fundamental role in growth and development throughout life [1,2,3]. As originally postulated by Salmon and Daughaday in the mid-1950s, most of the biological actions of GH are mediated by a liver-produced peptide initially termed somatomedin and, subsequently, IGF1 [4]. IGF1 is structurally and evolutionarily related to the insulin molecule. IGF1 developed early in evolution, probably as a regulator of cellular proliferation in relation to nutrient availability. Prenatal IGF1 expression is GH-independent and becomes GH-dependent shortly before birth. Hepatic IGF1 biosynthesis remains dependent on hypophysial GH secretion during postnatal life.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

An 'oracle' for predicting the evolution of gene regulation

Despite the sheer number of genes that each human cell contains, these so-called "coding" DNA sequences comprise just 1% of our entire genome. The remaining 99% is made up of "non-coding" DNA—which, unlike coding DNA, does not carry the instructions to build proteins. One vital function of this non-coding...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: The effect of 16S rRNA region choice on bacterial community metabarcoding results

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/sdata.2019.7, published online 05 February 2019. After publication it was noticed that the sequence of the primer 16S_BV3r was given incorrectly in Table 2 as AGTGGCGGACGGGTGAGTAA. The correct sequence is CCGCGGCTGCTGGCAC and this has been amended in the new version of Table 2. Author information. Affiliations.
SCIENCE
#Flowers#Genes#Nature Plants
technologynetworks.com

microRNA Genes – Unique to Humans – Discovered

A team of student researchers from John Jay College of Criminal Justice has discovered human microRNA genes not shared with any other primate species and which may have played an important role in the unique evolution of the human species. The students, Jessica A. Blandino, Beatriz C. Mercado, José A....
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

Drug cuts brain inflammation, protects cognition in Alzheimer’s mouse model

An anti-inflammatory drug candidate, known as 3,6’-dithiopomalidomide (DP), designed by researchers at the National Institute on Aging (NIA), protected lab mice against cognitive decline by reducing brain inflammation. An international research team led by the NIA scientists published their findings in Alzheimer’s and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association. NIA is part of the National Institutes of Health.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Patients with low muscle mass have characteristic microbiome with low potential for amino acid synthesis in chronic liver disease

Sarcopenia is thought to be related to the microbiome, but not enough reports in chronic liver disease (CLD) patients. In addition to the differences in microbiome, the role of the microbiome in the gut is also important to be clarified because it has recently been shown that the microbiome may produce branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) in the body. In this single-center study, sixty-nine CLD patients were divided by skeletal muscle mass index (SMI) into low (L-SMI: n"‰="‰25) and normal (N-SMI: n"‰="‰44). Microbiome was analyzed from stool samples based on V3-4 region of bacterial 16S rRNA). L-SMI had a lower Firmicutes/Bacteroidetes ratio than N-SMI. At the genus level, Coprobacillus, Catenibacterium and Clostridium were also lower while the Bacteroides was higher. Predictive functional profiling of the L-SMI group showed that genes related to nitrogen metabolism were enriched, but those related to amino acid metabolism, including BCAA biosynthesis, were lower. The genes related to 'LPS biosynthesis' was also higher. The microbiome of CLD patients with low muscle mass is characterized not only by high relative abundance of gram-negative bacteria with LPS, but also by the possibility of low potential for amino acid synthesis including BCAAs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science
Nature.com

3-dose of RBD vaccine is sufficient to elicit a long-lasting memory response against SARS-CoV-2 infection

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 84 (2022) Cite this article. The spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) led to a global pandemic with 260 million infected people. A variety of vaccines, including the mRNA and recombinant vaccines, were developed to prevent the spread of the disease.1,2 There is an urgent need for testing the vaccine-induced long-term memory response based on the immunological principles and identifying the optimal combination of dose and injection manner to provide important information for clinical application.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover why women are more resistant to nonalcoholic fatty liver disease than men

One of the most common disorders globally, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a leading cause of death worldwide. Its progressive form, called "nonalcoholic steatohepatitis" (NASH), affects about 30% of all NAFLD patients, and can lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer. Despite many research efforts, we still do not understand the underlying mechanisms of NAFLD/NASH and, consequently, lack an effective treatment.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Stranded on ice

These zones were often discovered accidentally and identifying new ones from maps and image data is not an easy feat. Plus, exploratory field trips are rather expensive. Now, Veronica Tollenaar and colleagues (Sci. Adv. 8, eabj8138; 2022) have applied machine-learning techniques to remote sensing data to determine the location of meteorite stranding zones. By training a classification algorithm, they estimated the probability of finding meteorites across Antarctica. Their classifier yielded around 600 candidates for meteorite stranding zones and correctly identified 80% of the sites that are already known.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Correction: Inferring number of populations and changes in connectivity under the n-island model

Correction to: Heredity https://doi.org/10.1038/s41437-021-00426-9, published online 12 April 2021. The author originally listed as Camille NoÃ»s on this article [1] is fictitious (http://www.cogitamus.fr/indexen.html) and as such does not fulfil the requirements for authorship. The correct authorship list is: Armando Arredondo, Beatriz Mourato, Khoa Nguyen, Simon Boitard, Willy RodrÃguez, Olivier Mazet & LounÃ¨s Chikhi. This has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

B-cell-depletion reverses dysbiosis of the microbiome in multiple sclerosis patients

To elucidate cross-sectional patterns and longitudinal changes of oral and stool microbiota in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients and the effect of B-cell depletion. We conducted an observational, longitudinal clinical cohort study analysing four timepoints over 12Â months in 36 MS patients, of whom 22 initiated B-cell depleting therapy with ocrelizumab and a healthy control group. For microbiota analysis of the oral cavity and the gut, provided stool and oral swab samples underwent 16S rDNA sequencing and subsequent bioinformatic analyses. Oral microbiota-patterns exhibited a reduced alpha-diversity and unique differential microbiota changes compared to stool such as increased levels of Proteobacteria and decreased abundance of Actinobacteria. Following B-cell depletion, we observed increased alpha-diversity in the gut and the oral cavity as well as a long-term sustained reduction of pro-inflammatory Gram-negative bacteria (e.g., Escherichia/Shigella). MS patients have altered stool and oral microbiota diversity patterns compared to healthy controls, which are most pronounced in patients with higher disease activity and disability. Therapeutic B-cell depletion is associated with persisting regression of these changes. Whether these microbial changes are unspecific side-effects of B-cell depletion or indirectly modulate MS disease activity and progression is currently unknown and necessitates further investigations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Global influence of mantle temperature and plate thickness on intraplate volcanism

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22323-9, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8. Concentration of each REE within an instantaneous melt, cl, and concentration within the residue, cs, and incorrectly read: cl"‰="‰cs(1"‰âˆ’"‰X)/(\(\bar{D}\)"‰âˆ’"‰\(\bar{P}\)X).
EARTH SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists believe there could be an ‘anti-universe’ next to ours – where time runs backwards

A wild theory suggests there may be an "anti-universe" that runs backwards in time before the Big Bang.The concept, explained in a paper accepted for publication in the journal Annals of Physics, suggests that the reason for this universe is because there are fundamental symmetries in nature – such as charge, parity, and time. This fundamental symmetry is known as CPT symmetry.Physical interactions generally obey these symmetries, but physicists have never observed a violation of these laws of nature simultaneously. The researchers posit that while this symmetry applies to interactions, it could also apply to the entire universe.As such, to...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

CTSB is a negative prognostic biomarker and therapeutic target associated with immune cells infiltration and immunosuppression in gliomas

Previous researches have demonstrated the meaning of CTSB for the progress of several tumors, whereas few clues about its immunological characteristic in gliomas. Here we systematically explored its biologic features and clinical significance for gliomas. 699 glioma cases of TCGA and 325 glioma cases of CGGA were respectively included as training and validating cohorts. R software was used for data analysis and mapping. We found that CTSB was remarkably highly-expressed for HGG, IDH wild type, 1p19q non-codeletion type, MGMT promoter unmethylation type and mesenchymal gliomas. CTSB could specifically and sensitively indicate mesenchymal glioma. Upregulated CTSB was an independent hazard correlated with poor survival. CTSB-related biological processes in gliomas chiefly concentrated on immunoreaction and inflammation response. Then we proved that CTSB positively related to most inflammatory metagenes except IgG, including HCK, LCK, MHC II, STAT1 and IFN. More importantly, the levels of glioma-infiltrating immune cells were positively associated with the expression of CTSB, especially for TAMs, MDSCs and Tregs. In conclusion, CTSB is closely related to the malignant pathological subtypes, worse prognosis, immune cells infiltration and immunosuppression of gliomas, which make it a promising biomarker and potential target in the diagnosis, treatment and prognostic assessment of gliomas.
CANCER
Nature.com

Rational design of hairpin RNA excited states reveals multi-step transitions

RNA excited states represent a class of high-energy-level and thus low-populated conformational states of RNAs that are sequestered within the free energy landscape until being activated by cellular cues. In recent years, there has been growing interest in structural and functional studies of these transient states, but the rational design of excited states remains unexplored. Here we developed a method to design small hairpin RNAs with predefined excited states that exchange with ground states through base pair reshuffling, and verified these transient states by combining NMR relaxation dispersion technique and imino chemical shift prediction. Using van't Hoff analysis and accelerated molecular dynamics simulations, a mechanism of multi-step sequential transition has been revealed. The efforts made in this study will expand the scope of RNA rational design, and also contribute towards improved predictions of RNA secondary structure.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

