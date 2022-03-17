ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Electrically controllable chirality in a nanophotonic interface with a two-dimensional semiconductor

By Robert Shreiner
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChiral nanophotonic interfaces enable propagation direction-dependent interactions between guided optical modes and circularly dichroic materials. Electrical tuning of interface chirality would aid active, switchable non-reciprocity in on-chip optoelectronic and photonic circuitry, but remains an outstanding challenge. Here, we report electrically controllable chirality in a nanophotonic interface with atomically thin monolayer tungsten...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Two-dimensional biphenylene: a promising anchoring material for lithium-sulfur batteries

Trapping lithium polysulfides (LiPSs) on a material effectively suppresses the shuttle effect and enhances the cycling stability of Li"“S batteries. For the first time, we advocate a recently synthesized two-dimensional material, biphenylene, as an anchoring material for the lithium-sulfur battery. The density functional theory calculations show that LiPSs bind with pristine biphenylene insubstantially with binding energy ranging from âˆ’0.21Â eV to âˆ’1.22Â eV. However, defect engineering through a single C atom vacancy significantly improves the binding strength (binding energy in the range âˆ’1.07 to âˆ’4.11Â eV). The Bader analysis reveals that LiPSs and S8 clusters donate the charge (ranging from âˆ’0.05 e to âˆ’1.12 e) to the biphenylene sheet. The binding energy of LiPSs with electrolytes is smaller than those with the defective biphenylene sheet, which provides its potential as an anchoring material. Compared with other reported two-dimensional materials such as graphene, MXenes, and phosphorene, the biphenylene sheet exhibits higher binding energies with the polysulfides. Our study deepens the fundamental understanding and shows that the biphenylene sheet is an excellent anchoring material for lithium-sulfur batteries for suppressing the shuttle effect because of its superior conductivity, porosity, and strong anchoring ability.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Carbon defect qubit in two-dimensional WS

Identifying and fabricating defect qubits in two-dimensional semiconductors are of great interest in exploring candidates for quantum information and sensing applications. A milestone has been recently achieved by demonstrating that single defect, a carbon atom substituting sulphur atom in single layer tungsten disulphide, can be engineered on demand at atomic size level precision, which holds a promise for a scalable and addressable unit. It is an immediate quest to reveal its potential as a qubit. To this end, we determine its electronic structure and optical properties from first principles. We identify the fingerprint of the neutral charge state of the defect in the scanning tunnelling spectrum. In the neutral defect, the giant spin-orbit coupling mixes the singlet and triplet excited states with resulting in phosphorescence at the telecom band that can be used to read out the spin state, and coherent driving with microwave excitation is also viable. Our results establish a scalable qubit in a two-dimensional material with spin-photon interface at the telecom wavelength region.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Polarization-sensitive optoionic membranes from chiral plasmonic nanoparticles

Optoelectronic effects differentiating absorption of right and left circularly polarized photons in thin films of chiral materials are typically prohibitively small for their direct photocurrent observation. Chiral metasurfaces increase the electronic sensitivity to circular polarization, but their out-of-plane architecture entails manufacturing and performance trade-offs. Here, we show that nanoporous thin films of chiral nanoparticles enable high sensitivity to circular polarization due to light-induced polarization-dependent ion accumulation at nanoparticle interfaces. Self-assembled multilayers of gold nanoparticles modified with l-phenylalanine generate a photocurrent under right-handed circularly polarized light as high as 2.41 times higher than under left-handed circularly polarized light. The strong plasmonic coupling between the multiple nanoparticles producing planar chiroplasmonic modes facilitates the ejection of electrons, whose entrapment at the membrane"“electrolyte interface is promoted by a thick layer of enantiopure phenylalanine. Demonstrated detection of light ellipticity with equal sensitivity at all incident angles mimics phenomenological aspects of polarization vision in marine animals. The simplicity of self-assembly and sensitivity of polarization detection found in optoionic membranes opens the door to a family of miniaturized fluidic devices for chiral photonics.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A chiral one-dimensional atom using a quantum dot in an open microcavity

In a chiral one-dimensional atom, a photon propagating in one direction interacts with the atom; a photon propagating in the other direction does not. Chiral quantum optics has applications in creating nanoscopic single-photon routers, circulators, phase-shifters, and two-photon gates. Here, we implement chiral quantum optics using a low-noise quantum dot in an open microcavity. We demonstrate the non-reciprocal absorption of single photons, a single-photon diode. The non-reciprocity, the ratio of the transmission in the forward-direction to the transmission in the reverse direction, is as high as 10.7 dB. This is achieved by tuning the photon-emitter coupling in situ to the optimal operating condition (Î²"‰="‰0.5). Proof that the non-reciprocity arises from a single quantum emitter lies in the photon statistics-ultralow-power laser light propagating in the diode's reverse direction results in a highly bunched output (g(2)(0)"‰="‰101), showing that the single-photon component is largely removed.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Vertical MoS transistors with sub-1-nm gate lengths

Ultra-scaled transistors are of interest in the development of next-generation electronic devices1,2,3. Although atomically thin molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) transistors have been reported4, the fabrication of devices with gate lengths below 1"‰nm has been challenging5. Here we demonstrate side-wall MoS2 transistors with an atomically thin channel and a physicalÂ gate length of sub-1"‰nm using the edge of a graphene layer as the gate electrode. The approach uses large-area graphene and MoS2 films grown by chemical vapour deposition for the fabrication of side-wall transistors on a 2-inch wafer. These devices have On/Off ratios up to 1.02"‰Ã—"‰105 and subthreshold swing values down to 117"‰mV"‰dec"“1. Simulation results indicate that the MoS2 side-wall effective channel length approaches 0.34"‰nm in the On state and 4.54"‰nm in the Off state. This work can promote Moore's law of the scaling down of transistors for next-generation electronics.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Controlling process instability for defect lean metal additive manufacturing

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28649-2, published online 28 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4o, where the red spheres and black dots that represent spatters and nanoparticles, respectively, were missing. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
MADISON, WI
Nature.com

An enhanced two-dimensional hole gas (2DHG) C"“H diamond with positive surface charge model for advanced normally-off MOSFET devices

Though the complementary power field effect transistors (FETs), e.g., metal"“oxide"“semiconductor-FETs (MOSFETs) based on wide bandgap materials, enable low switching losses and on-resistance, p-channel FETs are not feasible in any wide bandgap material other than diamond. In this paper, we propose the first work to investigate the impact of fixed positive surface charge density on achieving normally-off and controlling threshold voltage operation obtained on p-channel two-dimensional hole gas (2DHG) hydrogen-terminated (C-H)Â diamond FET using nitrogen doping in the diamond substrate. In general, a p-channel diamond MOSFET demonstrates the normally-on operation, but the normally-off operation is also a critical requirement of the feasible electronic power devices in terms of safety operation. The characteristics of the C"“H diamondÂ MOSFET have been analyzed with the two demonstrated charge sheet models using the two-dimensional Silvaco Atlas TCAD. It shows that the fixed-Fermi levelÂ in the bulk diamond is 1.7Â eV (donor level) from the conduction bandÂ minimum. Â However, the upward band bending hasÂ been obtained at Al2O3/SiO2/C-H diamond interfaceÂ indicating the presence of inversion layer without gate voltage. The fixedÂ negativeÂ charge model exhibits a strong inversion layer for normally-on FET operation, while the fixedÂ positive charge model shows a weak inversion for normally-off operation.Â Â The maximum current density of a fixed positive interface charge model of the Al2O3/C-HÂ diamond device is âˆ’Â 290Â mA/mm, which corresponds toÂ that ofÂ expermental result of Al2O3/SiO2/C-H diamond âˆ’"‰305Â mA/mm at a gate-source voltage of âˆ’"‰40Â V. Also, the threshold voltage VthÂ is relatively high at Vth"‰="‰âˆ’"‰3.5Â V, i.e., the positive charge model can reproduce the normally-off operation. Moreover, we alsoÂ demonstrate that the VthÂ and transconductanceÂ gmÂ correspond to those ofÂ the experimental work.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Two-dimensional silicon dioxide act as sieve for molecules and ions

Researchers from Bielefeld, Bochum and Yale have succeeded in producing a layer of two-dimensional (2D) silicon dioxide. This material contains natural pores and can therefore be used like a sieve for molecules and ions. Scientists have been looking for such materials for a long time because they could help desalinate seawater and be used in new types of fuel cells. The team outlines the fabrication process of bilayer silicates in the journal Nano Letters, published online on 19 January 2022. The study was jointly conducted by the teams headed by Dr. Petr Dementyev from Bielefeld University, Professor Anjana Devi from Ruhr-Universität Bochum and Professor Eric Altman from Yale University.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Gate-tuneable and chirality-dependent charge-to-spin conversion in tellurium nanowires

Chiral materials are an ideal playground for exploring the relation between symmetry, relativistic effects and electronic transport. For instance, chiral organic molecules have been intensively studied to electrically generate spin-polarized currents in the last decade, but their poor electronic conductivity limits their potential for applications. Conversely, chiral inorganic materials such as tellurium have excellent electrical conductivity, but their potential for enabling the electrical control of spin polarization in devices remains unclear. Here, we demonstrate the all-electrical generation, manipulation and detection of spin polarization in chiral single-crystalline tellurium nanowires. By recording a large (up to 7%) and chirality-dependent unidirectional magnetoresistance, we show that the orientation of the electrically generated spin polarization is determined by the nanowire handedness and uniquely follows the current direction, while its magnitude can be manipulated by an electrostatic gate. Our results pave the way for the development of magnet-free chirality-based spintronic devices.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Effect of Chiral Damping on the dynamics of chiral domain walls and skyrmions

Friction plays an essential role in most physical processes that we experience in our everyday life. Examples range from our ability to walk or swim, to setting boundaries of speed and fuel efficiency of moving vehicles. In magnetic systems, the displacement of chiral domain walls (DW) and skyrmions (SK) by Spin Orbit Torques (SOT), is also prone to friction. Chiral damping (Î±c), the dissipative counterpart of the Dzyaloshinskii Moriya Interaction (DMI), plays a central role in these dynamics. Despite experimental observation, and numerous theoretical studies confirming its existence, the influence of chiral damping on DW and SK dynamics has remained elusive due to the difficulty of discriminating from DMI. Here we unveil the effect that Î±c has on the flow motion of DWs and SKs driven by current and magnetic field. We use a static in-plane field to lift the chiral degeneracy. As the in-plane field is increased, the chiral asymmetry changes sign. When considered separately, neither DMI nor Î±c can explain the sign reversal of the asymmetry, which we prove to be the result of their competing effects. Finally, numerical modelling unveils the non-linear nature of chiral dissipation and its critical role for the stabilization of moving SKs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Two-dimensional covalent organic framework films prepared on various substrates through vapor induced conversion

Covalent organic frameworks (COFs) can exhibit high specific surface area and catalytic activity, but traditional solution-based synthesis methods often lead to insoluble and infusible powders or fragile films on solution surface. Herein we report large-area "“C=N"“ linked two-dimensional (2D) COF films with controllable thicknesses via vapor induced conversion in a chemical vapor deposition (CVD) system. The assembly process is achieved by reversible Schiff base polycondensation between PyTTA film and TPA vapor, which results in a uniform organic framework film directly on growth substrate, and is driven by Ï€"Ï€ stacking interactions with the aid of water and acetic acid. Wafer-scale 2D COF films with different structures have been successfully synthesized by adjusting their building blocks, suggesting its generic applicability. The carrier mobility of PyTTA-TPA COF films can reach 1.89"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’3 cm2 Vâˆ’1 sâˆ’1. When employed as catalysts in hydrogen evolution reaction (HER), they show high electrocatalytic activity compared with metal-free COFs or even some metallic catalysts. Our results represent a versatile route for the direct construction of large-area uniform 2D COF films on substrates towards multi-functional applications of 2D Ï€"conjugated systems.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Integration of experimental data and use of automated fitting methods in developing protein force fields

The development of accurate protein force fields has been the cornerstone of molecular simulations for the past 50 years. During this period, many lessons have been learned regarding the use of experimental target data and parameter fitting procedures. Here, we review recent advances in protein force field development. We discuss the recent emergence of polarizable force fields and the role of electronic polarization and areas in which additive force fields fall short. The use of automated fitting methods and the inclusion of additional experimental solution data during parametrization is discussed as a means to highlight possible routes to improve the accuracy of force fields even further.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

In situ infrared nanospectroscopy of the local processes at the Li/polymer electrolyte interface

Solid-state batteries possess the potential to significantly impact energy storage industries by enabling diverse benefits, such as increased safety and energy density. However, challenges persist with physicochemical properties and processes at electrode/electrolyte interfaces. Thus, there is great need to characterize such interfaces in situ, and unveil scientific understanding that catalyzes engineering solutions. To address this, we conduct multiscale in situ microscopies (optical, atomic force, and infrared near-field) and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopies (near-field nanospectroscopy and attenuated total reflection) of intact and electrochemically operational graphene/solid polymer electrolyte interfaces. We find nanoscale structural and chemical heterogeneities intrinsic to the solid polymer electrolyte initiate a cascade of additional interfacial nanoscale heterogeneities during Li plating and stripping; including Li-ion conductivity, electrolyte decomposition, and interphase formation. Moreover, our methodology to nondestructively characterize buried interfaces and interphases in their native environment with nanoscale resolution is readily adaptable to a number of other electrochemical systems and battery chemistries.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Neighbourly modulation of transcript isoforms

The expression level and boundaries (that is, transcript start site and end) of a transcript isoform are influenced by the neighbouring genetic sequence and its transcriptional activity, but quantifying these influences with existing technologies has been hard. Now, a study in Science describes a system in which transcriptional context can be used to predict the properties of a transcript isoform and can be manipulated to modulate them.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantum interference directed chiral raman scattering in two-dimensional enantiomers

Raman scattering spectroscopy has been a necessary and accurate tool not only for characterizing lattice structure, but also for probing electron-photon and electron-phonon interactions. In the quantum picture, electrons at ground states can be excited to intermediate energy levels by photons at different k-points in the Brillouin zone, then couple to phonons and emit photons with changed energies. The elementary Raman processes via all possible pathways can interfere with each other, giving rise to intriguing scattering effects. Here we report that quantum interference can lead to significant chiral Raman response in monolayer transitional metal dichalcogenide with triclinic symmetry. Large circular intensity difference observed for monolayer rhenium dichalcogenide originates from inter-k interference of Raman scattering excited by circularly polarized light with opposite helicities. Our results reveal chiral Raman spectra as a new manifestation of quantum interference in Raman scattering process, and may inspire induction of chiral optical response in other materials.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Tuning wettability and electrical conductivity of single-walled carbon nanotubes by the modified Hummers method

Partial oxidation of nanocarbon materials is one of the most straightforward methods to improve their compatibility with other materials, which widens its application potential. This work studied how the microstructure and properties of high crystallinity single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) can be tailored by applying the modified Hummers method. The influence of temperature (0, 18, 40Â Â°C), reaction time (0Â min to 7Â h), and the amount of KMnO4 oxidant was monitored. The results showed that depending on the oxidation conditions, the electronic characteristics of the material could be adjusted. After optimizing the parameters, the SWCNTs were much more conductive (1369"‰Â±"‰84 S/cm with respect to 283"‰Â±"‰32 S/cm for the untreated material). At the same time, the films made from them exhibited hydrophilic character of the surface (water contact angle changed from 71Â° to 27Â°).
CHEMISTRY
The Associated Press

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Unveils World’s Lowest Quiescent Power Notebook Multiphase VR Controller

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 16, 2022-- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, power ICs, and digital power products, today announced the release of the AOZ71026QI, a 2 rail, 6 phase controller for notebook Vcore power delivery. The new device features the world’s lowest quiescent power for a multiphase controller designed to meet Intel IMVP 8, 9, 9.1, and 9.2 specifications. Combined with AOS’s benchmark DrMOS power stages, the AOZ71026 provides a complete power solution for Intel Alder Lake and Raptor Lake Notebook platforms.
ELECTRONICS

