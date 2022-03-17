Electrically controllable chirality in a nanophotonic interface with a two-dimensional semiconductor

Though the complementary power field effect transistors (FETs), e.g., metal"“oxide"“semiconductor-FETs (MOSFETs) based on wide bandgap materials, enable low switching losses and on-resistance, p-channel FETs are not feasible in any wide bandgap material other than diamond. In this paper, we propose the first work to investigate the impact of fixed positive surface charge density on achieving normally-off and controlling threshold voltage operation obtained on p-channel two-dimensional hole gas (2DHG) hydrogen-terminated (C-H)Â diamond FET using nitrogen doping in the diamond substrate. In general, a p-channel diamond MOSFET demonstrates the normally-on operation, but the normally-off operation is also a critical requirement of the feasible electronic power devices in terms of safety operation. The characteristics of the C"“H diamondÂ MOSFET have been analyzed with the two demonstrated charge sheet models using the two-dimensional Silvaco Atlas TCAD. It shows that the fixed-Fermi levelÂ in the bulk diamond is 1.7Â eV (donor level) from the conduction bandÂ minimum. Â However, the upward band bending hasÂ been obtained at Al2O3/SiO2/C-H diamond interfaceÂ indicating the presence of inversion layer without gate voltage. The fixedÂ negativeÂ charge model exhibits a strong inversion layer for normally-on FET operation, while the fixedÂ positive charge model shows a weak inversion for normally-off operation.Â Â The maximum current density of a fixed positive interface charge model of the Al2O3/C-HÂ diamond device is âˆ’Â 290Â mA/mm, which corresponds toÂ that ofÂ expermental result of Al2O3/SiO2/C-H diamond âˆ’"‰305Â mA/mm at a gate-source voltage of âˆ’"‰40Â V. Also, the threshold voltage VthÂ is relatively high at Vth"‰="‰âˆ’"‰3.5Â V, i.e., the positive charge model can reproduce the normally-off operation. Moreover, we alsoÂ demonstrate that the VthÂ and transconductanceÂ gmÂ correspond to those ofÂ the experimental work.

