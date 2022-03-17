Publisher Correction: Quantification of bone marrow interstitial pH and calcium concentration by intravital ratiometric imaging

Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) are reported in up to 20% patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN), where a shared clonal origin is shown in individual case studies. In this study, we performed targeted next generating sequencing on multiple bone marrow (BM), skin or sorted cells from 51 BPDCN patients (68.7 years,14.4"“84.7), and detected mutations in BM hematopoietic cells in 65% (30/46) and BPDCN in 100% (27/27), both components showing similar high frequencies of TET2 (60% versus 58%) and ASXL1 (33% versus 40%). Of 24 patients with paired mutation data, 13(54%) had shared mutations, with TET2(77%), ASXL1(37%) and ZRSR2(22%) the most commonly shared, and NRAS the most gained mutation in BPDCN(9/24, 38%). Karyotypic abnormalities were detected in 19/29(66%) BPDCN but only in 1/49 BM hematopoietic cells, providing additional evidence of clonal evolution. BM clonal hematopoiesis (CH) was associated with an older age (p"‰<"‰0.001), being confounding factors in multivariate analysis; whereas <10% BM BPDCN infiltrate and stem cell transplant were associated with favorable outcomes. This study is the first to report a high prevalence of BM CH in BPDCN patients beyond an associated diagnosis of MDS/CMML, and demonstrates a frequent clonal relationship in elderly, findings contributing to the understanding of BPDCN clonal origin.

