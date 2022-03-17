ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Publisher Correction: Quantification of bone marrow interstitial pH and calcium concentration by intravital ratiometric imaging

By S-C. A. Yeh
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorrection to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-27973-x, published online 19 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1, Fig. 3, Fig. 4 in which the individual data points were inadvertently omitted. The correct version of Fig. 1 is:. This has been corrected in both the...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Inhibition of proinflammatory signaling impairs fibrosis of bone marrow mesenchymal stromal cells in myeloproliferative neoplasms

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Although bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stromal cells (BM-MSCs) have been identified as a major cellular source of fibrosis, the exact molecular mechanism and signaling pathways involved have not been identified thus far. Here, we show that BM-MSCs contribute to fibrosis in myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) by differentiating into Î±SMA-positive myofibroblasts. These cells display a dysregulated extracellular matrix with increased FN1 production and secretion of profibrotic MMP9 compared to healthy donor cells. Fibrogenic TGFÎ² and inflammatory JAK2/STAT3 and NFÎºB signaling pathway activity is increased in BM-MSCs of MPN patients. Moreover, coculture with mononuclear cells from MPN patients was sufficient to induce fibrosis in healthy BM-MSCs. Inhibition of JAK1/2, SMAD3 or NFÎºB significantly reduced the fibrotic phenotype of MPN BM-MSCs and was able to prevent the development of fibrosis induced by coculture of healthy BM-MSCs and MPN mononuclear cells with overly active JAK/STAT signaling, underlining their involvement in fibrosis. Combined treatment with JAK1/2 and SMAD3 inhibitors showed synergistic and the most favorable effects on Î±SMA and FN1 expression in BM-MSCs. These results support the combined inhibition of TGFÎ² and inflammatory signaling to extenuate fibrosis in MPN.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: The effect of 16S rRNA region choice on bacterial community metabarcoding results

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/sdata.2019.7, published online 05 February 2019. After publication it was noticed that the sequence of the primer 16S_BV3r was given incorrectly in Table 2 as AGTGGCGGACGGGTGAGTAA. The correct sequence is CCGCGGCTGCTGGCAC and this has been amended in the new version of Table 2. Author information. Affiliations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Bone marrow clonal hematopoiesis is highly prevalent in blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm and frequently sharing a clonal origin in elderly patients

Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) are reported in up to 20% patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN), where a shared clonal origin is shown in individual case studies. In this study, we performed targeted next generating sequencing on multiple bone marrow (BM), skin or sorted cells from 51 BPDCN patients (68.7 years,14.4"“84.7), and detected mutations in BM hematopoietic cells in 65% (30/46) and BPDCN in 100% (27/27), both components showing similar high frequencies of TET2 (60% versus 58%) and ASXL1 (33% versus 40%). Of 24 patients with paired mutation data, 13(54%) had shared mutations, with TET2(77%), ASXL1(37%) and ZRSR2(22%) the most commonly shared, and NRAS the most gained mutation in BPDCN(9/24, 38%). Karyotypic abnormalities were detected in 19/29(66%) BPDCN but only in 1/49 BM hematopoietic cells, providing additional evidence of clonal evolution. BM clonal hematopoiesis (CH) was associated with an older age (p"‰<"‰0.001), being confounding factors in multivariate analysis; whereas <10% BM BPDCN infiltrate and stem cell transplant were associated with favorable outcomes. This study is the first to report a high prevalence of BM CH in BPDCN patients beyond an associated diagnosis of MDS/CMML, and demonstrates a frequent clonal relationship in elderly, findings contributing to the understanding of BPDCN clonal origin.
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Activation mechanism of PINK1

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-04340-2Published online 21 December 2021. This article was originally published on 21 December 2021 with Open Access under a Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY) 4.0 International License. After publication the author(s) decided to cancel the Open Access. Therefore, the copyright of the article has been changed to a standard Springer Nature licence (Â© The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature Limited). The original article has been corrected online.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantification#Bone Marrow#Nature Communications#Cambridge#Calcium#Intravital Ratiometric#Fig#Pdf#Html#Wellman Center#Harvard Medical School#Usa S C#Regenerative Biology#Harvard University
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Cable bacteria reduce methane emissions from rice-vegetated soils

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-15812-w, published online 20 April 2020. The original version of this Article contained errors in Figure 2b, where the y-axis was labelled "cm" when the unit should have been "mm", and the y-axis error bars should have been omitted. These have been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Transcriptome analysis reveals key genes associated with root-lesion nematode Pratylenchus thornei resistance in chickpea

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-96906-3, published online 01 September 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. "Authors are thankful to Science Engineering Research Board (SERB; Grant ID CRG/2018/003056) for funding this work". The original Article has been corrected.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Online learning for orientation estimation during translation in an insect ring attractor network

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05798-4, published online 25 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Grace M. Hwang, which was incorrectly given as Grace Hwang. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Brian...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Interactions of Co, Cu, and non-metal phthalocyanines with external structures of SARS-CoV-2 using docking and molecular dynamics

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-07396-w, published online 28 February 2022. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "The authors are grateful for the support of the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (CAPES), of the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq)...
COLLEGES
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Controlling process instability for defect lean metal additive manufacturing

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28649-2, published online 28 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4o, where the red spheres and black dots that represent spatters and nanoparticles, respectively, were missing. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
MADISON, WI
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Following excited-state chemical shifts in molecular ultrafast x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27908-y, published online 11 January 2022. The original PDF version of this Article contained errors in Figure 2 and Figure 3 due to an error in the publication process. In the original version of Figure 2, the difference signal values in panel b were reported incorrectly.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Synergistic effect of plasma-activated medium and novel indirubin derivatives on human skin cancer cells by activation of the AhR pathway

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06523-x, published online 15 February 2022. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. "We acknowledge the support the European Social Fund (ESF), reference: ESF/14-BM-A55-0002/18, and the Ministry of Education, Science and Culture of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany for...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Global influence of mantle temperature and plate thickness on intraplate volcanism

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22323-9, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8. Concentration of each REE within an instantaneous melt, cl, and concentration within the residue, cs, and incorrectly read: cl"‰="‰cs(1"‰âˆ’"‰X)/(\(\bar{D}\)"‰âˆ’"‰\(\bar{P}\)X).
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Nano-imaging photoresponse in a moirÃ© unit cell of minimally twisted bilayer graphene

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21862-5, published online 12 March 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements: "F.H.L.K. also acknowledges support from the PID2019-106875GB-I00 project funded by MCIN/ AEI /10.13039/501100011033". This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Reply to: 'Global predictions of coral reef dissolution in the Anthropocene'

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 58 (2022) Cite this article. Correction to: Communications Earth & Environment https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00364-2, published online 25 February 2022. The title of the original version of this Article was previously incorrectly given as 'COMMSENV-21-0437 Davis et al. Response to Matters Arising'....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: STORM imaging reveals the spatial arrangement of transition zone components and IFT particles at the ciliary base in Tetrahymena

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86909-5, published online 12 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly given as 'Laboratory of Cytoskeleton and Cilia Biology, 3 Pasteur Street, 02-093, Warsaw, Poland'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Nencki Institute of Experimental Biology...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effects of PMMA spacer loaded with varying vancomycin concentrations on bone regeneration in the Masquelet technique

Whether antibiotics should be included remains greatly debated in Masquelet technique. This study intended to determine the effect of polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) spacer loaded with different vancomycin concentrations on bone defect repair. Hollow cylindrical spacers consisting of PMMA and varying vancomycin concentrations (0, 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, and 10Â g) were prepared. Critical bone defects of rabbits were created at the radial shaft, and spacers were implanted and subsequently intramedullary fixed with retrograde Kirschner's wires (n"‰="‰4 for each vancomycin concentration). After 4Â weeks, the induced membranes were opened and cancellous allografts were implanted into the defects. Eight weeks post-operatively, the results of X-ray, histology, and micro-CT revealed that some cortical bone was formed to bridge the gap and the bone marrow cavity was formed over time. Quantitatively, there was more new bone formation in the groups with a relatively lower vancomycin concentration (1"“4Â g) compared with that in the groups with a higher vancomycin concentration (6"“10Â g). Our findings suggested that PMMA spacers loaded with relatively lower vancomycin concentrations (1"“4Â g) did not interfere with new bone formation, whereas spacers loaded with relatively higher vancomycin concentrations (6"“10Â g) had negative effects on bone formation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

A red fluorescent protein with improved monomericity enables ratiometric voltage imaging with ASAP3

A ratiometric genetically encoded voltage indicator (GEVI) would be desirable for tracking transmembrane voltage changes in the presence of sample motion. We performed combinatorial multi-site mutagenesis on a cyan-excitable red fluorescent protein to create the bright and monomeric mCyRFP3, which proved to be uniquely non-perturbing when fused to the GEVI ASAP3. The green/red ratio from ASAP3-mCyRFP3 (ASAP3-R3) reported voltage while correcting for motion artifacts, allowing the visualization of membrane voltage changes in contracting cardiomyocytes and throughout the cell cycle of motile cells.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy