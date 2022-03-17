ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Topological-cavity surface-emitting laser

By Lechen Yang
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutput power and beam quality are the two main bottlenecks for semiconductor lasers-the favourite light sources in countless applications because of their compactness, high efficiency and cheapness. Both limitations are due to the fact that it becomes increasingly harder to stabilize a single-mode laser over a broader chip area without multi-mode...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Vertical MoS transistors with sub-1-nm gate lengths

Ultra-scaled transistors are of interest in the development of next-generation electronic devices1,2,3. Although atomically thin molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) transistors have been reported4, the fabrication of devices with gate lengths below 1"‰nm has been challenging5. Here we demonstrate side-wall MoS2 transistors with an atomically thin channel and a physicalÂ gate length of sub-1"‰nm using the edge of a graphene layer as the gate electrode. The approach uses large-area graphene and MoS2 films grown by chemical vapour deposition for the fabrication of side-wall transistors on a 2-inch wafer. These devices have On/Off ratios up to 1.02"‰Ã—"‰105 and subthreshold swing values down to 117"‰mV"‰dec"“1. Simulation results indicate that the MoS2 side-wall effective channel length approaches 0.34"‰nm in the On state and 4.54"‰nm in the Off state. This work can promote Moore's law of the scaling down of transistors for next-generation electronics.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Controlling ferroelectricity below the surface

Optical control of material properties is usually limited to the region that absorbs the light. Coupling to lattice vibrations that travel close to the speed of light allows ultrafast modulation of polarization deep inside a ferroelectric material. Quantum materials exhibit many intriguing properties that arise from complex interactions between electronic,...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Topological charge-entropy scaling in kagome Chern magnet TbMnSn

In ordinary materials, electrons conduct both electricity and heat, where their charge-entropy relations observe the Mott formula and the Wiedemann-Franz law. In topological quantum materials, the transverse motion of relativistic electrons can be strongly affected by the quantum field arising around the topological fermions, where a simple model description of their charge-entropy relations remains elusive. Here we report the topological charge-entropy scaling in the kagome Chern magnet TbMn6Sn6, featuring pristine Mn kagome lattices with strong out-of-plane magnetization. Through both electric and thermoelectric transports, we observe quantum oscillations with a nontrivial Berry phase, a large Fermi velocity and two-dimensionality, supporting the existence of Dirac fermions in the magnetic kagome lattice. This quantum magnet further exhibits large anomalous Hall, anomalous Nernst, and anomalous thermal Hall effects, all of which persist to above room temperature. Remarkably, we show that the charge-entropy scaling relations of these anomalous transverse transports can be ubiquitously described by the Berry curvature field effects in a Chern-gapped Dirac model. Our work points to a model kagome Chern magnet for the proof-of-principle elaboration of the topological charge-entropy scaling.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser#Topological#Beijing#Tcsel#Access
Nature.com

Coherent surface-to-bulk vibrational coupling in the 2D topologically trivial insulator BiSe monitored by ultrafast transient absorption spectroscopy

Ultrafast carrier relaxation in the 2D topological insulator (TI) Bi2Se3 [gapped Dirac surface states (SS)] and how it inherits ultrafast relaxation in the 3D TI Bi2Se3 (gapless Dirac SS) remains a challenge for developing new optoelectronic devices based on these materials. Here ultrashort (~"‰100Â fs) pumping pulses of"‰~"‰340Â nm wavelength (~"‰3.65Â eV photon energy) were applied to study ultrafast electron relaxation in the 2D TI Bi2Se3 films with a thickness of 2 and 5 quintuple layers (~"‰2 and"‰~"‰5Â nm, respectively) using transient absorption (TA) spectroscopy in the ultraviolet"“visible spectral region (1.65"“3.9Â eV). The negative and positive contributions of TA spectra were attributed to absorption bleaching that mostly occurs in the bulk states and to the inverse bremsstrahlung type free carrier absorption in the gapped Dirac SS, respectively. Owing to this direct and selective access to the bulk and surface carrier dynamics, we were able to monitor coherent longitudinal optical (LO) phonon oscillations, which were successively launched in the bulk and surface states by the front of the relaxing electron population within the LO-phonon cascade emission. We have also recognized the coherent surface-to-bulk vibrational coupling that appears through the phase-dependent amplitude variations of coherent LO-phonon oscillations. This unique behavior manifests itself predominantly for the topologically trivial insulator phase of the 2D TI Bi2Se3 (2Â nm thick film) in the photon energy range (~"‰2.0"“2.25Â eV) where efficient energy exchange between the bulk and surface states occurs. We also found that the coherent surface-to-bulk vibrational coupling significantly weakens with increasing both the Bi2Se3 film thickness and pumping power.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

High energy storage capabilities of CaCuTiO for paper-based zinc"“air battery

Zinc"“air batteries proffer high energy density and cyclic stability at low costs but lack disadvantages like sluggish reactions at the cathode and the formation of by-products at the cathode. To resolve these issues, a new perovskite material, CaCu3Ti4O12 (CCTO), is proposed as an efficacious electrocatalyst for oxygen evolution/reduction reactions to develop zinc"“air batteries (ZAB). Synthesis of this material adopted an effective oxalate route, which led to the purity in the electrocatalyst composition. The CCTO material is a proven potential candidate for energy applications because of its high dielectric permittivity (Îµ) and occupies an improved ORR-OER activity with better onset potential, current density, and stability. The Tafel value for CCTO was obtained out to be 80Â mVÂ decâˆ’1. The CCTO perovskite was also evaluated for the zinc"“air battery as an air electrode, corresponding to the high specific capacitance of 801 mAhÂ gâˆ’1 with the greater cyclic efficiency and minimum variations in both charge/discharge processes. The highest power density (Pmax) measured was 127 mW cmâˆ’2. Also, the CCTO based paper battery shows an excellent performance achieving a specific capacity of 614 mAh gâˆ’1. The obtained results promise CCTO as a potential and cheap electrocatalyst for energy applications.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Brain pathology of COVID-19

A large-scale study reveals infection-related structural changes in the brain — further research and long-term follow-up will be needed to determine their impact. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Studies suggest that SARS-CoV-2 infection may affect brain structure, particularly regions associated with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Telecommunication
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
SCIENCE
ForConstructionPros.com

The Accuracy of Laser Measurement Devices

In ancient times when someone needed to make a measurement, they would turn to something close at hand, often literally a hand. A tradition that originated thousands of years ago in Egypt that is still used today is to measure the height of a horse by “hands” or 4 in. increments. In America, we essentially still use the length of the foot, the width of the finger, and the distance from the nose to the thumb of the out-stretched arm of the 12th century King Henry I of England as the basis of our standard measurements.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Author Correction: Mechanical performance of sustainable high strength ductile fiber reinforced concrete (HSDFRC) with wooden ash

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08134-y, published online 12 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 5, which was incorrectly given as 'K.A.CARE Energy Research & Innovation Center, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Mineral, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia'. The correct affiliation is listed below. K.A.CARE...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Controlling process instability for defect lean metal additive manufacturing

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28649-2, published online 28 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4o, where the red spheres and black dots that represent spatters and nanoparticles, respectively, were missing. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
MADISON, WI
Nature.com

Efficient and universal characterization of atomic structures through a topological graph order parameter

A graph-based order parameter, based on the topology of the graph itself, is introduced for the characterization of atomistic structures. The order parameter is universal to any material/chemical system and is transferable to all structural geometries. Four sets of data are used to validate both the generalizability and accuracy of the algorithm: (1) liquid lithium configurations spanning up to 300"‰GPa, (2) condensed phases of carbon along with nanotubes and buckyballs at ambient and high temperature, (3) a diverse set of aluminum configurations including surfaces, compressed and expanded lattices, point defects, grain boundaries, liquids, nanoparticles, all at nonzero temperatures, and (4) eleven niobium oxide crystal phases generated with ab initio molecular dynamics. We compare our proposed method to existing, state-of-the-art methods for the cases of aluminum and niobium oxide. Our order parameter uniquely classifies every configuration and outperforms all studied existing methods, opening the door for its use in a multitude of complex application spaces that can require fine structure-level characterization of atomistic graphs.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Squeezed vacuum interaction with an optomechanical cavity containing a quantum well

We investigate a hybrid system consisting of an optomechanical resonator and an optical cavity containing a quantum well. The system is coupled to a squeezed vacuum reservoir. We analyze the effect of the injection of squeezed photons inside the cavity on the intensity spectrum. The system reaches a regime of hybrid resonance where mechanical, excitonic and cavity modes are intermixed. Despite that the optomechanical interaction is the source of the nonlinearity in the system, the optimum squeezing is obtained at the hybrid resonance frequencies. However, when the squeezed vacuum is applied, at these frequencies the minimum squeezing is realized as well as an increase of fluctuations is observed. We show that the squeezed vacuum transforms the coherent states into highly squeezed states of light, and offers a great flexibility to obtain maximal squeezing. Furthermore, a perfect squeezing is predicted.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular orbital theory in cavity QED environments

Coupling between molecules and vacuum photon fields inside an optical cavity has proven to be an effective way to engineer molecular properties, in particular reactivity. To ease the rationalization of cavity induced effects we introduce an ab initio method leading to the first fully consistent molecular orbital theory for quantum electrodynamics environments. Our framework is non-perturbative and explains modifications of the electronic structure due to the interaction with the photon field. In this work, we show that the newly developed orbital theory can be used to predict cavity induced modifications of molecular reactivity and pinpoint classes of systems with significant cavity effects. We also investigate electronic cavity-induced modifications of reaction mechanisms in vibrational strong coupling regimes.
CHEMISTRY
Forbes

Why Laser Communications Is The Future Of NewSpace

Dylan Taylor, Chairman & CEO, Voyager Space Holdings. Many people may not realize the essential role space plays in our everyday lives here on Earth. We can monitor Earth with remote sensing, communicate with each other on our smartphones and watch high-definition TV shows all thanks to satellite constellations that power the applications that make our economies and societies function.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Electric field distribution models in ECT research

The work of Deng et al. [1, 2] is in many aspects a very remarkable and outstanding study. Without a doubt, it makes a very important contribution to, among other things, the issue of electric current and electrode position in ECT. My intention in writing this letter to the editor...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Stranded on ice

These zones were often discovered accidentally and identifying new ones from maps and image data is not an easy feat. Plus, exploratory field trips are rather expensive. Now, Veronica Tollenaar and colleagues (Sci. Adv. 8, eabj8138; 2022) have applied machine-learning techniques to remote sensing data to determine the location of meteorite stranding zones. By training a classification algorithm, they estimated the probability of finding meteorites across Antarctica. Their classifier yielded around 600 candidates for meteorite stranding zones and correctly identified 80% of the sites that are already known.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy