Hackers managed to steal several gigabytes worth of internal company data from Samsung, the South Korean corporation confirmed on Monday. Over the weekend, the Lapsus$ hacking group shared a note revealing the contents of their hack. The screenshots suggest that the group was able to obtain around 190GB of data. The data includes the source code for Galaxy devices, algorithms for its biometric authentication, repositories from Samsung’s GitHub, and much more. The hackers then packaged all of the stolen material into a torrent file that is currently making the rounds.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO