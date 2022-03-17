ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Clauss, Nkunku receive 1st call-ups for French national team

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A6PR5_0ei5TRGt00
Freiburg's Manuel Gulde, right, and Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku, left, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and SC Freiburg in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Jan Woitas/dpa via AP)

PARIS (AP) — Lens defender Jonathan Clauss and Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku received their first call-ups to France’s national team on Thursday.

Clauss and Nkunku were included in France coach Didier Deschamps’ 23-man list of players for upcoming friendly matches.

As part of their preparations for the World Cup in Qatar later this year, the defending champions will take on Ivory Coast in Marseille on March 25. They will then play South Africa in Lille four days later.

At 29, Clauss is a late bloomer. The right back has been rewarded for his excellent showings in the French league under Lens coach Franck Haise.

In addition to his strong defending skills, his contribution to Lens’ attacking play have been stellar, with four goals and nine assists. Only Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé have delivered more decisive passes this season in the French league.

Born in Strasbourg, Clauss was not kept by his hometown club’s youth academy and he struggled to reach the top level. He spent several seasons in the German and French lower leagues before signing a first professional contract with second-division club Quevilly-Rouen for the 2017–18 season.

He then moved to second-division German club Arminia Bielefeld before Lens offered him a contract.

Deschamps said the pair of upcoming friendlies were an ideal occasion to test Nkunku and Clauss.

“I felt that it was the right time to see them to get more answers about the final choices I will have to make in the future,” Deschamps said.

A former PSG player, Nkunku has scored 15 goals in the Bundesliga this season.

___

France:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Lens), Lucas Digne (Aston Villa), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Théo Hernandez (AC Milan), Presnel Kimpembé (Paris Saint-Germain), Jules Koundé (Sevilla), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Raphaël Varane (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Mattéo Guendouzi (Marseille), N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurélien Tchouameni (Monaco)

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain), Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig)

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

West Ham face Lyon and Rangers draw Braga in Europa League quarter-finals

West Ham will play Lyon and Rangers face Braga in the Europa League quarter-finals after avoiding the most daunting-looking opponents in Friday’s draw. Barcelona will take on Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig drew Atalanta in the other ties. The winners of the Barcelona-Frankfurt tie will face West Ham or Lyon in the semi-finals.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Alphonse Areola
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Jonathan Clauss
Person
Moussa Diaby
Person
Raphaël Varane
Person
Christopher Nkunku
Person
Kingsley Coman
Person
Didier Deschamps
Person
Lucas Digne
Person
Adrien Rabiot
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League draw: Live updates as Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid learn their quarterfinal fates

Welcome to our live coverage of Friday's UEFA Champions League draw which will confirm this season's quarterfinal ties as well as the semifinal and final pathways for the remaining eight teams. Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Villarreal are all in the hat for the next step on the road to the final in Paris. You can catch all the matches live on CBS and Paramount+.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Manchester United#French#Ap#Lens#German#Quevilly Rouen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
France
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
ClutchPoints

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong pours cold water on Bayern Munch links

Barcelona star midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been the subject of transfer rumors of late, with Bayern Munich touted as one of his possible landing spots. The Dutch star cleared the air regarding his future on Thursday, adamantly pledging his loyalty to Barcelona, via Fabrizio Romano. de Jong boldly declared to ZiggoSport that he would be willing to sign a six-year extension at Barca if the club put forth such an offer.
SOCCER
BBC

Transfer rumours: Rashford, Ronaldo, Rice, Tielemans, Hazard, Nunez, Neves

Barcelona have expressed interest in signing Manchester United's England forward Marcus Rashford, 24. Rashford agreed a £200,000-a-week United contract until June 2023 in 2019 but has struggled for form this season. (Manchester Evening News) United's Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is set to stay at Manchester United next season,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League draw results: Barcelona to face Frankfurt, West Ham draw Lyon

After the excitement of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw, there was also the Europa League and the Europa Conference League on Friday. The final eight of the Europa League boasts some familiar names with Barcelona, West Ham United, RB Leipzig, Atalanta BC, Olympique Lyonnais, and Eintracht Frankfurt in the draw. You can catch all the matchups on Paramount+.
UEFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

810K+
Followers
406K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy