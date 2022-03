Forget the blue and red glasses -- if you want the real 3D experience, you need a quality, affordable 3D printer. The freedom of having your own 3D printer means you can get crafty and creative, building anything on a whim, from tools to cookie-cutters to miniature models of your exact RPG character and much more. Right now you can get everything you need to get started with discounts from Woot. Take 25% off the cost of an entry-level 3D printer and get great savings on accessories and filament, too. But hurry -- this deal ends tonight.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO