Prosecutors won a landmark ruling in the first case of the 6 January US Capitol riot to go before a jury trial.Texas man Guy Reffitt was found guilty on five felony charges including obstructing an official proceeding and bringing a gun onto the grounds of the US Capitol.The unanimous verdict came after less than four hours of deliberation in what is seen as a milestone against defendants not accepting plea deals with the US Department of Justice. He faces up to 60 years in prison at his sentencing in June. Reffitt did not enter the Capitol building, but prosecutors...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO