Does temporal irregularity drive prediction failure in schizophrenia? temporal modelling of ERPs

By Maria Karanikolaou
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchizophrenia subjects often suffer from a failure to properly predict incoming inputs; most notably, some patients exhibit impaired prediction of the sensory consequences of their own actions. The mechanisms underlying this deficit remain unclear, though. One possible mechanism could consist in aberrant predictive processing, as schizophrenic patients show relatively less attenuated...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

The temporal dedifferentiation of global brain signal fluctuations during human brain ageing

The variation of brain functions as healthy ageing has been discussed widely using resting-state brain imaging. Previous conclusions may be misinterpreted without considering the effects of global signal (GS) on local brain activities. Up to now, the variation of GS with ageing has not been estimated. To fill this gap, we defined the GS as the mean signal of all voxels in the gray matter and systematically investigated correlations between age and indices of GS fluctuations. What's more, these tests were replicated with data after hemodynamic response function (HRF) de-convolution and data without noise regression as well as head motion data to verify effects of non-neural information on age. The results indicated that GS fluctuations varied as ageing in three ways. First, GS fluctuations were reduced with age. Second, the GS power transferred from lower frequencies to higher frequencies with age. Third, the GS power was more evenly distributed across frequencies in ageing brain. These trends were partly influenced by HRF and physiological noise, indicating that the age effects of GS fluctuations are associated with a variety of physiological activities. These results may indicate the temporal dedifferentiation hypothesis of brain ageing from the global perspective.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Knowledge, attitudes and preferences regarding reproductive genetic carrier screening among reproductive-aged men and women in Flanders (Belgium)

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Through carrier screening couples at-risk of conceiving a child with an autosomal recessive or X-linked condition can be identified prior to conception. The aim of this study was to assess knowledge, attitudes and preferences regarding reproductive genetic carrier screening (RGCS) among reproductive-aged men and women in Flanders (Belgium). Women and men of reproductive age visiting their pharmacist were invited to answer a self-administered questionnaire. Prior to filling in the questionnaire, participants were asked to read an information leaflet explaining some key concepts about RGCS. Our sample included 387 individuals of reproductive age, of which 68.5% were female and 31.5% were male. Most of the participants were below 34 years old (72.9%), didn't have children (68.6%) and were currently in a relationship (69.1%). Offering RGCS to couples that want to have children was found acceptable by 86% of participants. However, fewer participants would consider RGCS for themselves in the future (61%). We observed a positive correlation between attitude score/knowledge score and the intention to have RGCS. Half of the participants (50.9%) preferred the disclosure of individual test results. Most of participants indicated that RGCS should be offered through the gynecologist (81.1%), followed by the GP (71.5%) and the Centre for Human Genetics (64.8%). About 68.9% of participants were willing to pay out-of-pocket for an RGCS test. We recommend that RGCS should ideally be implemented through a tailored implementation strategy whereby individual needs and preferences can be taken into account.
WORLD
Nature.com

Integration of experimental data and use of automated fitting methods in developing protein force fields

The development of accurate protein force fields has been the cornerstone of molecular simulations for the past 50 years. During this period, many lessons have been learned regarding the use of experimental target data and parameter fitting procedures. Here, we review recent advances in protein force field development. We discuss the recent emergence of polarizable force fields and the role of electronic polarization and areas in which additive force fields fall short. The use of automated fitting methods and the inclusion of additional experimental solution data during parametrization is discussed as a means to highlight possible routes to improve the accuracy of force fields even further.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spatial and temporal expansion of global wildland fire activity in response to climate change

Global warming is expected to alter wildfire potential and fire season severity, but the magnitude and location of change is still unclear. Here, we show that climate largely determines present fire-prone regions and their fire season. We categorize these regions according to the climatic characteristics of their fire season into four classes, within general Boreal, Temperate, Tropical and Arid climate zones. Based on climate model projections, we assess the modification of the fire-prone regions in extent and fire season length at the end of the 21st century. We find that due to global warming, the global area with frequent fire-prone conditions would increase by 29%, mostly in Boreal (+111%) and Temperate (+25%) zones, where there may also be a significant lengthening of the potential fire season. Our estimates of the global expansion of fire-prone areas highlight the large but uneven impact of a warming climate on Earth's environment.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Electric field distribution models in ECT research

The work of Deng et al. [1, 2] is in many aspects a very remarkable and outstanding study. Without a doubt, it makes a very important contribution to, among other things, the issue of electric current and electrode position in ECT. My intention in writing this letter to the editor...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Texture is encoded in precise temporal spiking patterns in primate somatosensory cortex

Humans are exquisitely sensitive to the microstructure and material properties of surfaces. In the peripheral nerves, texture information is conveyed via two mechanisms: coarse textural features are encoded in spatial patterns of activation that reflect their spatial layout, and fine features are encoded in highly repeatable, texture-specific temporal spiking patterns evoked as the skin moves across the surface. Here, we examined whether this temporal code is preserved in the responses of neurons in somatosensory cortex. We scanned a diverse set of everyday textures across the fingertip of awake macaques while recording the responses evoked in individual cortical neurons. We found that temporal spiking patterns are highly repeatable across multiple presentations of the same texture, with millisecond precision. As a result, texture identity can be reliably decoded from the temporal patterns themselves, even after information carried in the spike rates is eliminated. However, the combination of rate and timing is more informative than either code in isolation. The temporal precision of the texture response is heterogenous across cortical neurons and depends on the submodality composition of their input and on their location along the somatosensory neuraxis. Furthermore, temporal spiking patterns in cortex dilate and contract with decreases and increases in scanning speed, respectively, and this systematic relationship between speed and patterning may contribute to the observed perceptual invariance to speed. Finally, we find that the quality of a texture percept can be better predicted when these temporal patterns are taken into consideration. We conclude that high-precision spike timing complements rate-based signals to encode texture in somatosensory cortex.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Seasonal and temporal patterns of rainfall shape arthropod community composition and multi-trophic interactions in an arid environment

In arid and semi-arid ecosystems, rainfall and rainfall temporal distribution shape species communities and multi-trophic interactions. Whereas the relationship between climate change-induced decline of precipitation and plants is well know, there is little knowledge of these relationships with consumers, such as arthropods of different trophic levels. In a 6-year period we studied precipitation effects and microhabitat conditions on multi-trophic interactions of ground-dwelling arthropods in an arid savannah. We analysed the effects of seasonal rainfall, plant cover and soil texture on community composition and activity density of arthropods of different trophic levels and investigated the critical window of vegetation and occurrence arthropods in relation to rainfall. Our result show, that arthropod community composition was determined by seasonal rainfall and plant cover. Soil texture did not explain arthropod response sufficiently. Especially detritivorous arthropods were strongly affected by precipitation and can therefore serve as indicators of droughts. Further, multi-trophic interactions can better be explained by short-term rainfall pulses, rather than by seasonal patterns, with a window of seven days being most suitable to explain the influence of rainfall. Plant cover responded immediately after the rainfall, followed by herbivorous and predatory arthropods, and with a lag of 23Â days omnivorous arthropods. This highlights the importance of short-term rain pulses for multi-trophic interactions among arthropods and emphasized the relevance of studying detailed precipitation effects for the arthropod diversity and ecosystem stability in arid ecosystems.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Continuous transition from double-layer to Faradaic charge storage in confined electrolytes

The capacitance of the electrochemical interface has traditionally been separated into two distinct types: non-Faradaic electric double-layer capacitance, which involves charge induction, and Faradaic pseudocapacitance, which involves charge transfer. However, the electrochemical interface in most energy technologies is not planar but involves porous and layered materials that offer varying degrees of electrolyte confinement. We suggest that understanding electrosorption under confinement in porous and layered materials requires a more nuanced view of the capacitive mechanism than that at a planar interface. In particular, we consider the crucial role of the electrolyte confinement in these systems to reconcile different viewpoints on electrochemical capacitance. We propose that there is a continuum between double-layer capacitance and Faradaic intercalation that is dependent on the specific confinement microenvironment. We also discuss open questions regarding electrochemical capacitance in porous and layered materials and how these lead to opportunities for future energy technologies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Global influence of mantle temperature and plate thickness on intraplate volcanism

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22323-9, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8. Concentration of each REE within an instantaneous melt, cl, and concentration within the residue, cs, and incorrectly read: cl"‰="‰cs(1"‰âˆ’"‰X)/(\(\bar{D}\)"‰âˆ’"‰\(\bar{P}\)X).
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Neighbourly modulation of transcript isoforms

The expression level and boundaries (that is, transcript start site and end) of a transcript isoform are influenced by the neighbouring genetic sequence and its transcriptional activity, but quantifying these influences with existing technologies has been hard. Now, a study in Science describes a system in which transcriptional context can be used to predict the properties of a transcript isoform and can be manipulated to modulate them.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hindi translation and reliability testing of the international spinal cord injury quality of life basic data set version 1.0

Methodological study design: translation and test-retest reliability testing. To translate International Spinal Cord Injury Quality of Life Basic Data Set (ISCIQoLBDS) Version 1.0 into Hindi language and conduct reliability testing of Hindi ISCIQoLBDS (hISCIQoLBDS). Setting. The study was conducted at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi, India. Methods. The study...
HEALTH
Nature.com

How PhD programmes embraced hybrid working during the pandemic

After two years of COVID-related delays, five doctoral candidates share lessons they learnt. You have full access to this article via your institution. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended working environments and doctoral candidates’ schedules. As laboratories closed all over the world, remote working meant that some could read more deeply on their subject area or develop new computational skills. But for others, projects and future research careers were left hanging in the balance.
COLLEGES
Nature.com

Deep cascaded multitask framework for detection of temporal orientation, sentiment and emotion from suicide notes

With the upsurge in suicide rates worldwide, timely identification of the at-risk individuals using computational methods has been a severe challenge. Anyone presenting with suicidal thoughts, mainly recurring and containing a deep desire to die, requires urgent and ongoing psychiatric treatment. This work focuses on investigating the role of temporal orientation and sentiment classification (auxiliary tasks) in jointly analyzing the victims' emotional state (primary task). Our model leverages the effectiveness of multitask learning by sharing features among the tasks through a novel multi-layer cascaded shared-private attentive network. We conducted our experiments on a diversified version of the prevailing standard emotion annotated corpus of suicide notes in English, CEASE-v2.0. Experiments show that our proposed multitask framework outperforms the existing state-of-the-art system by 3.78% in the Emotion task, with a cross-validation Mean Recall (MR) of 60.90%. From our empirical and qualitative analysis of results, we observe that learning the tasks of temporality and sentiment together has a clear correlation with emotion recognition.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Intranasal delivery of pro-resolving lipid mediators rescues memory and gamma oscillation impairment in App mice

Sustained microglial activation and increased pro-inflammatory signalling cause chronic inflammation and neuronal damage in Alzheimer's disease (AD). Resolution of inflammation follows neutralization of pathogens and is a response to limit damage and promote healing, mediated by pro-resolving lipid mediators (LMs). Since resolution is impaired in AD brains, we decided to test if intranasal administration of pro-resolving LMs in the AppNL-G-F/NL-G-F mouse model for AD could resolve inflammation and ameliorate pathology in the brain. A mixture of the pro-resolving LMs resolvin (Rv) E1, RvD1, RvD2, maresin 1 (MaR1) and neuroprotectin D1 (NPD1) was administered to stimulate their respective receptors. We examined amyloid load, cognition, neuronal network oscillations, glial activation and inflammatory factors. The treatment ameliorated memory deficits accompanied by a restoration of gamma oscillation deficits, together with a dramatic decrease in microglial activation. These findings open potential avenues for therapeutic exploration of pro-resolving LMs in AD, using a non-invasive route.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Earlier snowmelt may lead to late season declines in plant productivity and carbon sequestration in Arctic tundra ecosystems

Arctic warming is affecting snow cover and soil hydrology, with consequences for carbon sequestration in tundra ecosystems. The scarcity of observations in the Arctic has limited our understanding of the impact of covarying environmental drivers on the carbon balance of tundra ecosystems. In this study, we address some of these uncertainties through a novel record of 119 site-years of summer data from eddy covariance towers representing dominant tundra vegetation types located on continuous permafrost in the Arctic. Here we found that earlier snowmelt was associated with more tundra net CO2 sequestration and higher gross primary productivity (GPP) only in June and July, but with lower net carbon sequestration and lower GPP in August. Although higher evapotranspiration (ET) can result in soil drying with the progression of the summer, we did not find significantly lower soil moisture with earlier snowmelt, nor evidence that water stress affected GPP in the late growing season. Our results suggest that the expected increased CO2 sequestration arising from Arctic warming and the associated increase in growing season length may not materialize if tundra ecosystems are not able to continue sequestering CO2 later in the season.
SCIENCE

