Blake Lively singlehandedly ushered in the spring season in a pastel rainbow dress at the New York City premiere of Ryan Reynolds's new Netflix film, "The Adam Project." Although it was technically Reynolds's big night, Lively outshined her husband in the colorful number, which was pulled from Atelier Versace's spring 2019 couture collection. Featuring a plunging neckline and high leg slit, the dress combines stripes of light purple, blue, pink, and green material interwoven with shiny beaded panels that are only visible up close. Meanwhile, Reynolds kept it classic in a gray pinstripe suit and tie, allowing his wife to steal the spotlight.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO