Two Enormous St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawls Will Take Over SF This Week

By Jamie Ferrell
 2 days ago

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! San Francisco is due to show up in droves for two St. Patrick’s Day pub crawls this week, courtesy of LepraCon via Crawl SF . The pub crawls will happen on St. Patrick’s Day itself (today, Thursday, March 17) as well as this Saturday, March 19.

Thursday evening’s pub crawl has tickets for $5 and is scheduled from 6pm-11pm. Guests can check in and pick up their wristbands at Mayes Oyster House.

Saturday’s pub crawl has tickets for $12 and is scheduled from 2pm-10pm. Guests can check in at Mayes Oyster House, Nick’s Crispy Tacos, and Del Mar.

For both pub crawls, guests will enjoy waived cover charges and plenty of drink specials across several dozen hopping bars in San Francisco. Expect lots of green beer, Guinness, cocktails, and shots, and of course remember to wear green!

28 total bars will participate in the pub crawls, including El Lopo, Mcteague’s, Barley, Emperor Norton’s Boozeland, Shanghai Kelly’s, Wonder SF, Amsterdam Cafe, and many more.

On Saturday, there will also be a hop-on, hop-off party bus available to shuttle guests across the 2 miles of participating pubs.

Learn more about San Francisco’s St. Patrick’s Day pub crawls at the LepraCon website .

Featured image: Fabio Alves via Unsplash

SF’s LEGO® Exhibition Features A World-Premiere Sculpture Of Epic Proportions

The Art of the Brick is an astounding exhibition of LEGO art happening now in San Francisco, and artist Nathan Sawaya’s largest sculpture yet, titled Decisions , has made its world premiere here at the SF show. The gravity-defying work comprises a total of 112,306 bricks, and is absolutely spectacular in San Francisco’s elegant Pantheon-inspired venue. See it alongside 70 other fantastic LEGO sculptures by Sawaya, which include recreations of classic art, organic human forms, and countless others.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Free Concerts Are Back At The Bandshell! Here’s The Lineup Through May

The San Francisco live music scene is on another level! The Lift Every Voice series is bringing dozens of free concerts courtesy of Illuminate , SF Rec & Parks , and the SF Parks Alliance . All performances are free and family-friendly, with the impressive Golden Gate Bandshell as the backdrop. The Bandshell, which is 120 years old, added new lighting, a state-of-the-art sound system, and a new stage during the pandemic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub Crawl#Food Drink#Lepracon#Mayes Oyster House#Barley#Shanghai Kelly#Wonder Sf#St Patrick
March At The Ferry Building: Makers Market, Free Salsa Classes, And More

This historic city landmark is a ferry terminal, marketplace, and food hall. San Francisco’s Ferry Building is one of the city’s most iconic buildings, serving as a hotspot for tourists and locals alike. It’s a center for events, pop-ups, a farmers’ market, and countless excellent merchants who sell their wares daily in the building’s many stalls. When’s the last time you explored this beautiful and famous landmark? Read on to learn more about the Ferry Building’s history, plus some essential stops you should make on your next trip.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
‘Hearts In SF’ Ends This Weekend At The Ferry Building

‘Hearts in San Francisco’ is back this year with a breathtaking collection of heart sculptures created by local artists. The San Francisco General Hospital Foundation’s 18th annual Hearts in San Francisco art project is here! The Ferry Building is currently hosting this beloved exhibition of heart sculptures created by a diverse array of local artists.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
10 Bountiful SF Farmers’ Markets To Visit This Weekend

Stock up on the essentials, plus some extra treats for the week. If you live in the Bay Area, you know that we have access to some of the best produce in the country. That’s why farmer’s markets are a must for countless SF residents who enjoy getting their food from local sources. Be sure to stop by these 10 fantastic farmer’s markets, located all around the city and bringing new, fresh produce to you every weekend.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
