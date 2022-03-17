Two Enormous St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawls Will Take Over SF This Week

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! San Francisco is due to show up in droves for two St. Patrick’s Day pub crawls this week, courtesy of LepraCon via Crawl SF . The pub crawls will happen on St. Patrick’s Day itself (today, Thursday, March 17) as well as this Saturday, March 19.

Thursday evening’s pub crawl has tickets for $5 and is scheduled from 6pm-11pm. Guests can check in and pick up their wristbands at Mayes Oyster House.

Saturday’s pub crawl has tickets for $12 and is scheduled from 2pm-10pm. Guests can check in at Mayes Oyster House, Nick’s Crispy Tacos, and Del Mar.

For both pub crawls, guests will enjoy waived cover charges and plenty of drink specials across several dozen hopping bars in San Francisco. Expect lots of green beer, Guinness, cocktails, and shots, and of course remember to wear green!

28 total bars will participate in the pub crawls, including El Lopo, Mcteague’s, Barley, Emperor Norton’s Boozeland, Shanghai Kelly’s, Wonder SF, Amsterdam Cafe, and many more.

On Saturday, there will also be a hop-on, hop-off party bus available to shuttle guests across the 2 miles of participating pubs.

Learn more about San Francisco’s St. Patrick’s Day pub crawls at the LepraCon website .

Featured image: Fabio Alves via Unsplash