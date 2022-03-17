ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Biden names Dr. Ashish Jha new Covid response coordinator as Jeff Zients leaves

stockxpo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Ashish Jha is pictured in Providence, RI on Dec. 3, 2020. President Joe Biden on Thursday named Dr. Ashish Jha as his new Covid response coordinator, as Jeff Zients steps aside after serving in the role through the delta and omicron surges over the last 14 months. Jha...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Washington Times

Democrats refuse to investigate Biden’s failed COVID response

As we enter the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become clear that President Biden has failed to “shut down the virus” as he promised during the campaign. By not procuring adequate numbers of rapid at-home tests for Americans prior to the holiday season, abandoning his national plan to defeat COVID-19, politicizing the vaccine while pursuing a vaccine-only strategy to the detriment of therapeutics, and undermining science, President Biden‘s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been disastrous. Tragically, there have been more COVID deaths under President Biden than President Trump. Yet, Democrats on the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis refuse to investigate any aspect of the Biden administration’s failed response.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
Providence, RI
Health
Providence, RI
Coronavirus
City
Providence, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Boston Globe#Omicron#Brown University#School Of Public Health#New Covid#Johns Hopkins University#European#White House
deseret.com

The common ways people catch the omicron variant

The coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing across the United States and the world. In fact, the seven-day average for daily COVID-19 cases hovered around 59,000 cases per day last week, a sign that a significant portion of people is still getting infected with the virus. What to know: The omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC 4

What happens now for people who never got COVID?

SAN FRANCISO (KRON) — As more places remove mask mandates some people may be fearful of catching COVID-19, especially if they’ve avoided it for the last two years. However, people who weren’t infected should approach the guidelines differently, one doctor says. UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
natureworldnews.com

Rat Infestation Causes First Outbreak of Hantavirus in Washington, DC

Rat infestation in Washington, DC has caused the first hantavirus outbreak in the United States capital. A new health report on Friday, March 4, showed that two people reportedly contracted the rats' virus. The two victims experienced deadly hemorrhagic and respiratory diseases. The hantavirus was first identified in South Korea...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

COVID-19: FDA Announces New Recall For At-Home Tests

Federal health officials are cautioning Americans not to use a specific COVID-19 at-home testing kit that has not been approved or authorized by medical authorities. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are advising against the use of the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Test because they have not been cleared for use.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Biden wants to bring back a major stimulus payment program – will it happen?

It was one of the biggest transfers of wealth from the federal government to millions of Americans, moving billions of dollars from the federal coffers to Americans’ bank accounts and mailboxes. And then — the expanded child tax credit just fizzled out. A member of President Biden’s own party in the US Senate said he didn’t think it was wise to keep the expansion going. And that was that.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy