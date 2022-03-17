ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mehdi Hasan and Bush alum Jamil Jaffer debate the no-fly zone question

MSNBC
 1 day ago

MSNBC

As Fox News caught lying about Biden, Dems eye Obama's insight

As Republicans push “culture war” and "woke" attacks, and other countries follow the GOP playbook, Democrats are eyeing ways to confront these attacks and outlandish lies from some Fox News hosts. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the international mix of anti-woke and anti-immigrant policies and recalls when Pres. Obama channeled "Drake energy" to explain Fox's impact on political haters: "If I watched Fox News I wouldn't vote for me either."Feb. 17, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for calling Biden ‘commander and chief’ after gazpacho gaffe

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican Congresswoman who has made a name for herself with misstatements and an embrace of racist, sometimes violent conspiracy theories, has once again run into ridicule by mangling the name of the most famous job in the US.Ms Greene was responding to a tweet from longtime conservative journalist and Trump critic Bill Kristol, who had called her out for deriding the US government and defence infrastructure. “This isn’t the team you bet on,” she declared, to which Mr Kristol responded: “@RepMTG recommends betting against America.”“I tell you what pumpkin,” she replied, deploying a strange...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Right Wing Uncut

Gas prices: MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell praises 'Putin's Price Hike' messaging from Biden, Dems

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell offered high marks for President Biden and Democrats as gas prices continue to surge across the country. On Wednesday's installment of "Meet the Press Daily," host Chuck Todd kicked off the panel discussion about how gas prices will be a "potent" issue heading into the 2022 midterms, but Mitchell suggested Democratic lawmakers are becoming optimistic about the "politics" of the moment with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Even Republicans think Lindsey Graham’s Putin rhetoric went too far

Sen. Lindsey Graham has a reputation as a serious Republican voice on matters for foreign policy. It’s why the South Carolinian is often sought out by Sunday public-affairs shows, especially during international crises. And that’s unfortunate because his reputation is a mirage. I’m reminded of a good piece Michael...
FOREIGN POLICY
MSNBC

Kremlin vet: To combat 'barbaric' Putin remember he’s a 'sly fox' who wants to seem scary & unstable

A Russian state TV employee stormed the set of a broadcast to denounce Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. A Russian court has fined her 30,000 rubles and she may face criminal prosecution under a law that carries sentences up to 15 years in prison. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev to discuss her protest and Russian propaganda. March 15, 2022.
PROTESTS
Politics
The Independent

Tom Cotton will compare Reagan to Trump in speech seen as 2024 launchpad

Arkansas Sen Tom Cotton, a potential candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, will deliver a speech that will compare presidents Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump, arguing that the GOP should not pick between the two, The Wall Street Journal reports. Mr Cotton will deliver the speech on Monday evening at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, often considered a political mecca for conservatives. Republicans who deliver speeches at the library are often seen as future presidential contenders. “Reagan understood what all Republicans should: We are elected to protect the American people and their prosperity and their freedom,” he...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Team Trump’s fundraising tactics face difficult questions (again)

If you’re on the mailing list for Donald Trump’s political operation, you probably received a recent email about a contest. In fact, you probably received several such emails, alerting you to an exciting possibility: By making a contribution of any size, you’d become eligible to win a dinner with the former president in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MSNBC

Senate Republicans scramble to undermine possible deal with Iran

It was about a month ago when Biden administration officials held a closed-door briefing with senators on Iran’s nuclear program. As we discussed soon after, it was apparently a sobering discussion: Politico reported that U.S. intelligence agencies believe Iran is now at a stage in which it could produce enough material for a nuclear bomb in as little as two months.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio serves as a brown face of white supremacy

It should come as no surprise that there are several Latino male white nationalists who have gotten disproportionate attention in recent years, but in a country that keeps misunderstanding why the U.S. Latino community is nowhere near close to being a monolith, it is critical to examine how this notion of Latino white nationalists still feels strange to some.
SOCIETY
MSNBC

Losing? Putin's army has higher death toll in Ukraine than U.S. across 20 years in Middle East

Russia has the larger and stronger military in its war with Ukraine, but new intelligence states Russia is already suffering an unusually high death toll of 7,000 soldiers, per The New York Times. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on the new figures, noting the death toll means more Russian soldiers were killed in three weeks than the U.S.'s total losses across 20 years in Iraq and Afghanistan.March 17, 2022.
MILITARY
MSNBC

Washington Post book critic on ‘how to read Vladimir Putin’

Throughout Russia's invasion of Ukraine, many people have tried and failed to figure out what it is President Vladimir Putin really wants. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks to Washington Post book critic Carlos Lozada about what can be learned about Putin's goals by analyzing the speeches and writings of the former KGB agent.March 16, 2022.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MarketWatch

Investor Peter Schiff complains about Ukrainian President Zelensky wearing a T-shirt before Congress — but leadership expert says other politicians should follow his example

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday asked Congress for more American aid, investor Peter Schiff’s reaction focused on the embattled leader’s decision to wear a T-shirt for his big speech. Schiff, a longtime market pundit and global strategist for Euro Pacific Capital, suggested that appearing in a...
FOREIGN POLICY

