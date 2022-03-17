Schwartz: Islanders will look to 'slime' the stars when Nickelodeon Day returns on Saturday

Nickelodeon Day is back for the Islanders and set to make its UBS Arena debut, the event returning on Saturday, March 19, when the Isles host Dallas for a 2 p.m. face-off.

Last season began for the Isles with no fans allowed at Nassau Coliseum because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eventually, New York State allowed for 10 percent capacity, and that was the case when, last April 3, the Islanders welcomed 1,400 fans to “The Barn” for a game against Philadelphia that saw the Isles partner with Nickelodeon for a fun experience over multiple platforms.

All ended well with a 3-2 shootout win, and along the way, there was a little something for everyone – no matter if you were at the game, watching on television, following along on social media, or using the team’s platform “Islanders HomeIce Experience” second-screen experience.

This Saturday, though, “Nickelodeon Day” returns in a new arena, this time with 17,000 fans on hand, but once again with an integration of Nickelodeon’s most popular shows and characters both inside the arena and in digital space for those at home.

"We're excited to once again partner with Nickelodeon to bring Isles Nation a unique and richly enhanced fan experience like none other," said Danielle Lewis, Director of Game Presentation for the Islanders. "This year, we've taken things up a level, especially with the return of fans and the new technologies we have at UBS Arena."

Fans in attendance, as well as fans watching at home, will see characters from shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, and Fairly OddParents, with Nickelodeon themed activation spaces throughout the concourses at UBS Arena.

For those at home, there will be trivia, polls, team videos, and unique game celebration graphics on the “Islanders HomeIce Experience” app, as well as an opportunity for fans following on social media to win a custom Islanders/Nickelodeon themed Members Only varsity jacket.

At the arena, there will be a Nick Jr. coloring station for children that will include themed giveaways, a DIY slime station where fans can assemble their own exclusive jar of slime, and a photo op on Nickelodeon’s famous “Big Orange Couch” from SNICK. Fans will also have the opportunity to participate in a digital scavenger hunt with the change to win some fun prizes.

Of course, Islanders fans are hoping that their team can “slime” the Stars by coming away with a big win on what should be a fun afternoon at Belmont Park!

