‘Jersey Shore’ Preview: JWoww Tells Zack He ‘Completes’ Her As They Meet With Intimacy Expert

JWoww and Zack Carpinello share a rare, emotional moment in front of the whole ‘Jersey Shore’ cast in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the March 17 episode.

Deena Cortese brings another activity to the Jersey Shore when she hires a sex expert to help up everyone’s game in the bedroom during the show’s March 17 episode. In an EXCLUSIVE preview for the episode, various couple from the show take turns demonstrating different exercises in front of the whole group. Deena and her husband, Chris Buckner, are up first. “I feel like I’m on a couple’s retreat!” Deena gushes. “I already feel more comfortable, more erotic and I’m ready to be with my husband.”

Next up, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino gets straddled by his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, which makes Vinny Guadagnino uncomfortable. “This is definitely awkward as f***” Vinny laughed. “Mike’s hugging her like he’s going to eat her or something. I feel like I’m watching a Donkey Kong video game.”

JWoww on the March 17 episode of ‘Jersey Shore.’ (MTV)

The leader of the session then calls on Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her fiance, Zack Carpinello, to come to the middle of the circle. He prompts them to finish the sentence “The gift I see in you is…” Jenni, who got engaged to Zack in Feb. 2021, isn’t always very forthcoming with her vulnerability in front of the group, but she lets her walls down and has an intimate moment with Zack.

JWoww and Zack Carpinello on the red carpet. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

“The gift I see in you is you complete me,” she tells him. “I don’t say thank you enough for all the things that you do for me and the children. Thank you.” In return, Zack says, “I see in you my best friend. You’ve accepted me in every aspect of your life. I love you.” The emotional moment brings Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi to tears, as her husband, Jionni LaValle, isn’t on the trip.

“I’m homesick a little bit,” she admits. “I miss Jionni. Everyone has their significant other and these are the moments where I’m like, ‘Oh, I wish Jionni was here.’ This would be great for us.” Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.