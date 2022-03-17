Kanye West Defended By Ex Julia Fox Amidst Kim & Pete Drama: He’s ‘Harmless’

MEGA

Despite Kanye’s threats against Kim’s new boyfriend Pete, Julia said the rapper ‘couldn’t hurt a fly.’

Julia Fox may not be on the arm of Kanye “Ye” West anymore, but it’s apparent there is no love lost for the actress. The Uncut Gems star, whose romance with the rapper recently fizzled, spoke out in defense of her ex in the midst of his social media attacks on his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her new beau Pete Davidson. Despite the “Famous” singer accusing Kim of keeping him away from their four children and sharing videos of Pete being buried alive, Julia said Kanye is “harmless,” per TMZ.

Before they split, Kanye West and Julia Fox are seen in Miami in January, 2022.(MEGA)

When asked if Kim and Pete should be worried about their safety, Julie told the outlet, “No, Kayne is harmless. I just think that it’s his artistic creative expression.” On the heels of him slamming the new couple, Kanye also went after Trevor Noah, with the racist attack on the Daily Show host causing Kayne to be banned from Instagram for 24 hours. “I know it’s aggressive, but I don’t really think if it came down to it, Kanye couldn’t hurt a fly,” Julia added to her defense of Kanye. She also said she hasn’t reached out to him recently, but she will “give him a call” to find out more about Kanye’s side of the story.

On March 1, just two weeks after Julia and Kanye were no longer an item, she spoke out about their brief affair, revealing it had quite the silver lining. “It was the best thing that could have happened to me,” Julia told Entertainment Tonight. “It was like hitting a reset button. It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about.” She also confirmed that she and Kanye are “still friends.”

Meanwhile, Kanye has been going from strength to strength with his new muse, Chaney Jones, the 24-year-old model with a distinct resemblance to Kim. In a recent Instagram post, the Grammy winner shared a snap of the pair with a heart emoji in the caption. Chaney commented on it by writing, “My love.”