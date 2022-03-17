ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ciara Looks Outstanding In Orange As She & Kids Support Russell Wilson’s First Day As Broncos QB

By Olivia Elgart
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l7Hj3_0ei5AVL400
David Zalubowski/AP/Shutterstock

Ciara showed her support for hubby, Russell Wilson when she rocked a gorgeous orange suit to celebrate his first day as a Denver Broncos quarterback.

It’s no secret that Ciara is the most supportive wife and she proved that when she rocked a bright orange suit to celebrate her husband, Russell Wilson’s, first day as a Denver Broncos quarterback. The 36-year-old singer looked fabulous when she wore an orange David Koma suit with a white tank top underneath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7Rtk_0ei5AVL400
Ciara looked fabulous in a bright orange suit to show her support for husband, Russell Wilson becoming the new Denver Broncos quarterback. (David Zalubowski/AP/Shutterstock)

Ciara rocked a fitted David Koma Wool-crepe blazer that was fastened in the middle with a large crystal button. She styled the blazer with a pair of matching, super high-waisted flare-leg trousers, and a tight white, scoop-neck tank top tucked in. Ciara accessorized her look with a diamond choker necklace and a voluminous blowout.

Ciara and Russell were joined by their three kids – 19-month-old Win Harrison, Sienna Princess, 4, and Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 7, who she shared with her ex, Future. The entire family had a fabulous day together celebrating Russell, who looked handsome in a fitted black suit, a white button-down shirt, and an orange tie.

The adorable family spent the day doing press and posing for pictures and then they rode around the football field in a golf cart. The kids had so much fun running around in their suits on the football field, while daughter Sienna, looked amazing when she matched her mom. Sierra Princess rocked a sleeveless orange, collared mini dress with a zipper down the front. She topped her look off with opaque black tights and black leather shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o4V4J_0ei5AVL400
Ciara rocked a David Koma Wool-crepe blazer with a pair of matching high-waisted flared pants & a tight white tank top tucked in. (David Zalubowski/AP/Shutterstock)

Ciara posted a ton of photos to her Instagram stories and posted an amazing family photo to her page with the caption, “Broncos Country Baby! Let’s Ride!”

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Russell Wilson Asks Ciara for Another Baby While She Guest-Hosts 'Ellen'

Ciara and Russell Wilson could be adding another baby to the family in the future. The Grammy winner, 36, was left blushing after getting an unexpected proposal from her NFL player husband while guest-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. The "Level Up" singer shares 19-month-old son Win and daughter Sienna Princess, 4, with Wilson and 7-year-old son Future with ex Future, but agreed to add "one more" member to the family when asked by her hubby.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Ciara Rocks Flowy, Pink Ruffle Shorts On Vacation With Russell Wilson In St. Barts – Photos

Ciara looked fabulous when she wore a pair of hot pink ruffled shorts with a cape in the back while on vacation in St. Barts with Russell Wilson. Ciara has been looking gorgeous while on vacation with Russell Wilson in St. Barts and her latest outfit may just be our favorite. The 36-year-old singer showed off her toned legs in a pair of pink ruffled shorts with a long train attached to the back, styled with a matching button-down shirt.
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Only 1 team interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade?

The San Francisco 49ers have been open about the fact that they are looking to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, but the market appears to be developing slowly. That may be because it only consists of one team at the moment. Matt Barrows of The Athletic wrote a piece this week examining...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Reacts To The Baker Mayfield News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns were eliminated from the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. The team’s efforts to land Watson appears to have cost them a relationship with current starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Just a few hours ago, the former No. 1 overall pick requested a trade from Cleveland. “It’s...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Ciara
New York Post

Travis Kelce ‘drools’ over girlfriend Kayla Nicole’s sexy new photos

Travis Kelce is certainly loving girlfriend Kayla Nicole‘s latest on social media. On Sunday, the Strong is Sexy creator posted a collection of new photos on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, in which she is seen modeling a black halter top with a keyhole in the center and black tights. She accessorized the sexy look with black heels and a football-shaped Judith Leiber clutch.
NFL
Distractify

Odell Beckham Jr. and Girlfriend Lauren Wood Have Welcomed Their First Child

February has been pretty good to Odell Beckham Jr. He won his first Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, and although he also got hurt during the game, the good news has kept coming. The NFL star recently announced that he and girlfriend Lauren Wood had welcomed their first child together. He announced the news on Instagram Wednesday, saying that their daughter had arrived on Feb. 17.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football
PopSugar

Ciara Rocks Another Thigh-High Slit Dress to Guest-Host "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

Ciara brought her signature thigh-high slit to the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which she guest-hosted on March 4. The award-winning singer rocked a rich green midi dress created by South African designer Rich Mnisi. Featuring an asymmetric shoulder, a high neckline, and a long right sleeve, the look is a recent release from Mnisi's eponymous multidisciplinary brand, which, according to its website, was founded in 2015 to "unearth Africa's hidden treasures while also being youthful, contemporary, and modern."
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Pete Carroll Said About Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is looking to make a return to the gridiron — and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thinks he deserves another shot. Back in 2020, Carroll said the Seahawks organization “wouldn’t hesitate” in signing Kaepernick if Russell Wilson were unable to take the field. Now that Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the longtime Seattle leader has slightly changed his tune.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Deshaun Watson chose Browns revealed

Deshaun Watson stunned the sports world on Friday when he chose to waive his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns, and it would appear there are 230 million reasons he made that decision. Once the Browns finalize their trade with the Houston Texans, Watson will sign the largest guaranteed contract...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Warren Moon Says NFL Owners Won't Let Colin Kaepernick Back In The League

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon says that the NFL owners will not let Colin Kaepernick back in the league, despite his newest attempt at a comeback. Moon discussed rumors that Kaepernick could be headed to the Seahawks during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. “I just don’t know if...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Seahawks have expressed trade interest in 2 veteran QBs

The Seattle Seahawks acquired Drew Lock as part of their trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, but they are still in the market for a quarterback. USA Today’s Josina Anderson reported on Friday that the Seahawks are exploring ways to add an experienced veteran starting quarterback. They have reached out to the Cleveland Browns about Baker Mayfield and Atlanta Falcons about Matt Ryan.
NFL
The Spun

New Details Emerge From Broncos, Seahawks Trade For Russell Wilson

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos shook up the NFL landscape with a massive blockbuster trade for superstar QB Russell Wilson. Before this major deal went down, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that the organization had “no intention” of trading Wilson this offseason. Now, it appears that statement was less than truthful.
NFL
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
159K+
Followers
15K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy