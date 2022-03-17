'You don't see this happen too often:' Troopers track down alleged cabin-nappers in Northern Michigan

KALKASKA COUNTY (WWJ) - A cabin that was reportedly stolen four months ago has been found by troopers thanks to tips from the public after the story went viral viral last month.

Michigan State Police said a whole 12-by-28 cabin was first reported missing by the owner on February 7 after it vanished from his property at County Road 571 in Cold Springs Township.

The theft of the small cottage was believed to have occurred between Nov. 18 and Dec. 16 2021.

"It's kind of a weird situation," Trooper Matthew Scott said to USA Today after the story hit national news networks in February. "At this point, the cabin is definitely not where it's supposed to be."

An investigation helped along by tips from the public lead detectives to a residence in Orange Township in Kalkaska County on March 15 where they found the missing cabin.

Two suspects are being investigated by MSP for their alleged involvement in the theft; no arrests have been made.

"You don't see this happen too often," Scott said. "But, when it comes to crime, "anything is possible."

MPS is currently conducting an investigation on the persons involved; anyone with information about this crime has been asked to contact the MSP Houghton Lake Post at 989-422-5101.