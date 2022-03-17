"I Desperately Wish These Existed Here": 17 European Foods That Are Really, Really Hard To Find In The US, Much To My Absolute Dismay

Related
Washington Post
McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.
On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
insideedition.com
Food Shortages at Russian Grocery Stores as Zelenskyy Deepfake Worries Experts
Food shortages at Russian grocery stores are leading to fights, as Western sanctions against the country make basic necessities hard to come by. “There were empty shelves — no salt, no sugar, no pasta,” said a woman who shot video of shoppers scrambling for goods. A Russian blogger...
Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end
Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
Putin might finally be giving the US something it really wants: a Europe that can actually defend itself
US presidents have long complained about a lack of European contribution to NATO's collective-defense principle.
‘They’re cooking them alive’: calls to ban ‘cruel’ killing methods on US farms
Use of heat, steam and suffocating foam to slaughter sick animals is condemned as bird flu epidemic threatens poultry stocks
Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers
This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
While the Russian army invades Ukraine, Putin has already quietly taken over another European country
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Even as the world condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for his decision to invade Ukraine, the country still has allies elsewhere. Some of these allies are housing thousands of Russian troops.
An Earthlike planet may be orbiting in a dead star's 'habitable zone'
Planetary debris, including some objects the size of moons, may hint at a rocky exoplanet within the habitable zone of a stellar zombie, a new study suggests. The star in question is a white dwarf called WD1054–226, a cooling remnant of a star that exhausted all fuel at its core. If an exoplanet is confirmed in the system, it would be a breakthrough for white dwarf science, the researchers noted in a statement. Only one other planet has been discovered to date orbiting a white dwarf. That planet, however, is a gas giant, a planet similar to Jupiter, and not near the habitable zone (usually defined as where liquid water may exist on the surface of a rocky planet).
‘They were fooled by Putin’: Chinese historians speak out against Russian invasion
An open letter written by five historians denounced the war. They hope to persuade Beijing to make their stance clearer
nextbigfuture.com
Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets
SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Vladimir Putin's Daughter's House Raided by Activist Holding Ukraine Flag
French activist Pierre Afner reportedly broke into the Biarritz villa, where he is currently offering refuge to Ukrainian refugees.
Putin offers battle-hardened fighters from the Middle East up to $3,000 a month to reinforce Russia's invasion of Ukraine, say reports
Putin has approved 16,000 volunteers from the Middle East to be deployed alongside the Russian military after strong Ukrainian resistance.
An exiled Russian oligarch says blocking all Putin's bankers and sanctioning all oligarchs is the 'only thing' that will stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, once Russia's richest person, told CNN that the West needs to block all cash flows to Russia. "There must be no exceptions."
Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling
A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
Russia threatens Bosnia and Herzegovina over NATO membership
A Russian ambassador on Thursday said Bosnia and Herzegovina could face the same military aggression unleashed on Ukraine if the country joins NATO. Igor Kalbukhov made the remarks during an interview with broadcaster FTV on Thursday. He noted that the country is free to join the 30-member alliance but that Moscow would respond, Euractiv reported.
Fears Russia’s deadly ‘Robocop’ exoskeleton suit may be used in Ukraine but armour has one major flaw
RUSSIA'S military has built terrifying 'exoskeleton' suits for soldiers to wear on the battlefield which could be deployed in Ukraine. The high-tech Iron Man-style outfits give the wearer super-strength, deadly accuracy from distance, and the ability to run faster and for longer over difficult terrain. Russia has been quietly working...
Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats
March 18 (UPI) -- Four European countries have expelled a total of 20 Russian diplomats in a coordinated move that triggered a threat from the Russian foreign ministry. Bulgaria gave 10 diplomats 72 hours to leave the country and Lithuania expelled four Russian diplomats. Latvia and Estonia expelled three each.
Moment Russia unleashes ‘unstoppable’ nuclear-capable hypersonic missile ‘destroying Ukrainian weapons warehouse’
VIDEO captures the dramatic moment a Russian hypersonic missile destroys an ammunition depot in the west of Ukraine. Moscow claims its deadly 'Kinzhal' rockets cannot be stopped by western missile defence systems. The video reportedly filmed from a military drone shows the moment a large Ukrainian ammunition depot in Ivano-Frankivsk...
Ars Technica
Leaked ransomware documents show Conti helping Putin from the shadows
For years, Russia’s cybercrime groups have acted with relative impunity. The Kremlin and local law enforcement have largely turned a blind eye to disruptive ransomware attacks as long as they didn’t target Russian companies. Despite direct pressure on Vladimir Putin to tackle ransomware groups, they’re still intimately tied to Russia’s interests. A recent leak from one of the most notorious such groups provides a glimpse into the nature of those ties—and just how tenuous they may be.
Disney World says it 'regrets' a high school drill team's performance in the Magic Kingdom that featured Native American stereotypes including chanting 'scalp them' and mimicking 'war cries'
Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
