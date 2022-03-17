"I Desperately Wish These Existed Here": 17 European Foods That Are Really, Really Hard To Find In The US, Much To My Absolute Dismay

Despite the fact that Quaker is an American company, their very best product is only distributed in Europe. That's right: Quaker Cruesli Dark Chocolate. Every time I go to Europe, I stuff as many boxes as possible into my suitcase hoping it will hold me over until my next trip.

This stuff is found in the breakfast cereal aisle and is similar to granola, except it's essentially little pieces of the most outrageously good chocolate chip cookies and could easily qualify as dessert . Quaker, if you're reading this, please please please bring your creusli to the States.