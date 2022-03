Yes, you can singlehandedly win the chicken sandwich wars, even if DJ Khaled and his fast-food chain, Another Wing, are now in the running and KFC's got a tempting new bacon-loaded chicken sandwich (available exclusively in Singapore). But, if you follow Joshua Weissman's advice on building your own supreme version, you're guaranteed gold. Weissman, for the record, should really be an Honorary Fast Foodies host. He is, after all, YouTube famous for replicating fast-food classics — from Chipotle burritos to Subway's Meatball sub. But, as for his most popular video to date? The former Uchiko chef has taught more than 11 million YouTube users how to one-up Popeye's at its formidable chicken sandwich game.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO