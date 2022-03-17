Browns Rumors: Baker Mayfield Still QB Moving Forward After Deshaun Watson Pursuit

Deshaun Watson is headed to Cleveland. The Texans traded the 26-year-old quarterback to the Browns on Friday, concluding Watson’s time in Houston after five years. Watson did not play for Houston during the 2021 season. He requested a trade from the Texans before the season, and before 22 women brought lawsuits and criminal charges against Watson that detailed accounts of sexual misconduct and coercion—including two accounts of sexual assault—that took place during massage sessions between March 2020 and March 2021. In March, a Texas grand jury did not indict Watson on criminal charges after prosecutors presented nine of the 10 criminal complaints filed against him. The dismissal of criminal charges opened the door for interested NFL teams to pursue obtaining Watson, and a number of them—including the Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Colts, Seahawks, Buccaneers, and Vikings—inquired about the quarterback. Ultimately, the Browns ended up with Watson, but the next steps for the player and league are unclear. Watson still faces 22 active civil suits, and he’s still under investigation by the NFL. He could still potentially face a suspension.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO