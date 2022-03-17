Netflix Cracking Down on Password Sharing

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

This was coming sooner or later but now we may have to pay for our own Netflix accounts. Are you sharing your passwords with you friends and family?

According Baller Alert Netflix is testing out a new concept, of trying to charge additional fees to the users who have an account outside of their home. They are clearly being messy, like why is it their business who we share our password with anyway.

Netflix is claiming that a customers account should be protected, and passwords should not be shared outside of the customers home.

So what happens if someone is a multiple homeowner??

Netflix is in OUR business and I don’t like that.