ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Netflix Cracking Down on Password Sharing

By micahdixon
Z1079
Z1079
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZZuU_0ei56pTL00

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

This was coming sooner or later but now we may have to pay for our own Netflix accounts. Are you sharing your passwords with you friends and family?

According Baller Alert Netflix is testing out a new concept, of trying to charge additional fees to the users who have an account outside of their home. They are clearly being messy, like why is it their business who we share our password with anyway.

Netflix is claiming that a customers account should be protected, and passwords should not be shared outside of the customers home.

So what happens if someone is a multiple homeowner??

Netflix is in OUR business and I don’t like that.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passwords#Baller Alert Netflix
Cosmopolitan

Pieces Of Her: Netflix viewers are warning each other about one scene from the show

Pieces Of Her is the latest thriller series to drop on Netflix, and fans have become thoroughly obsessed. The series focuses on mother and daughter, Laura (Toni Collette) and Andy (Bella Heathcote), who find themselves involved in a violent attack in their small town. Following the chaos, Andy begins to uncover details about her mother's dark and mysterious past, with potentially deadly consequences looming.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

5 streaming tricks that Netflix never told you about

In terms of ease of use as well as its staggeringly massive library of content, Netflix is in a streaming category all its own. Opening a Netflix account gets you tons of third-party content as well as Netflix original series and films, like the just-released The Adam Project, which you can’t get anywhere else. And which are available to enjoy at the touch of a button, across pretty much any device from TVs to phones, tablets, and computers.
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in March 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Bridgerton” Season 2 (available March 25) Why Should I Watch? Shondaland’s hit period drama returns in March with a second season focused on Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest of the high-society family’s offspring, who’s searching for his ideal partner. But Anthony’s idea of the perfect bride has little to do with true love, even though his standards remain astronomically high, so when he sets his sights on Edwina (Charithra Chandran), her sister Kate (Simone Ashley) does everything she can to nix the ill-fated romance. Get ready for a heated love triangle...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

Congratulations, you made it to the weekend! And what better way to celebrate than to kick back in front of the TV with a new movie or TV show?. If you want to get stuck into a new series, there's the action-packed thriller Pieces of Her on Netflix, or animated superhero spin-off The Boys Presents: Diabolical on Prime Video, while US viewers can try Taika Waititi's new pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death on HBO Max.
MOVIES
BGR.com

The Netflix series that people are streaming right now more than all others

Based on the newly released global Top 10 charts that Netflix released on Tuesday, you’d be forgiven for thinking the platform is largely a TV streaming service with some movies included as a bit of an add-on. That’s because people spend an order of magnitude more time streaming Netflix series, as well as shows acquired from third parties, than they do Netflix’s original movies.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

How to Skip or Get Rid of Ads on Hulu Entirely

One of the best parts of streaming is total control over your viewing experience. Gone are the days of scrolling through your cable guide and catching the final 30 minutes of a movie, only to start again from the beginning immediately after. Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and company have blown customers’ viewing options wide open, but there’s unfortunately one cable mainstay that has continued into the streaming era: commercials.
TV & VIDEOS
makeuseof.com

How to Use and Manage Hulu + Live TV's DVR Feature

Hulu + Live TV is one of the most popular live TV streaming services, competing head-on with DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Like these other services, Hulu + Live TV offers a cloud-based DVR that lets you record your favorite programs and play them back at your convenience. However, unlike most other services, Hulu's DVR offers unlimited storage at no extra charge.
TV SHOWS
CNET

The Dystopian Sci-Fi Gem Waiting to Be Watched on Netflix

There are escapist sci-fi movies that transport us to a world of spine-tingling aliens and visceral space travel. Then there are subtle dystopian films that shine their brightest after the credits roll, ensuring your return to reality isn't without a fresh, existential perspective. I know you know about Black Mirror's...
TV & VIDEOS
GeekyGadgets

Netflix wants to charge you more for account sharing

Netflix is about to do something about account sharing. After testing a notification last year that urged people to stop sharing and get their own Netflix accounts, the company has announced another test, this time in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. This test will let subscribers pay extra to share their account with people outside of their home. Apparently, subscribers will be able to add up to two “sub-members” for $2.99 each in Costa Rica. Those users will get their own logins, recommendations, and profile for the price.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Netflix viewers furious as site makes another change to subscriptions

Just weeks after announcing a huge price hike for users, Netflix bosses have revealed plans to start cracking down on password sharing among watchers - and customers are not taking it well. The streamer has said that while in the past it has encouraged account sharing among its 222 million...
TV & VIDEOS
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
104
Followers
2K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy