ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

North, Southbound Parts of I-79 to See Single Lanes North of City Tonight, Friday Morning for Repairs

connect-bridgeport.com
 4 days ago

FROM THE WEST VIRGINIA DIVISION OF HIGHWAYS, DISTRICT FOUR OFFICE. There will be a lane closure on Interstate 79 northbound...

connect-bridgeport.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLEWTV

Crash north of Winchester temporarily closes US 95 southbound lanes

WINCHESTER, ID — Idaho State Police responded to a three-vehicle collision on U.S. 95 just north of Winchester Tuesday evening. ISP District II received multiple calls in the area of the collision. The Idaho Transportation Department listed visibility in the area as poor. The visibility from the Idaho 5-1-1...
WINCHESTER, ID
MyChesCo

I-95 North Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Construction in Penns Landing

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Northbound Interstate 95 motorists will encounter lane closures between Spruce Street and Race Street in the Penns Landing section of Philadelphia on Tuesday, March 15, through Friday, March 18, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for removal of traffic control devices under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, Interstate 295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Gwinnett Daily Post

All lanes of I-85 closed at State Route 53 in Braselton due to bridge repair; Interstate will not be fully reopened until at least Friday

Drivers will want to avoid Interstate 85 northbound near Braselton if they can tonight and on Thursday. All northbound lanes of the interstate are currently closed at State Route 53, which is also known as Winder Highway, in Braselton due to a to what the Georgia Department of Transportation is calling "emergency maintenance" for a bridge repair. The closure lasts from Exit 129 until Exit 137. GDOT said the Interstate is expected to be fully closed along that stretch until at least Thursday afternoon, when one lane could open — depending on the weather.
BRASELTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
KING 5

All lanes of I-5 north reopen after deadly DUI crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — All lanes of I-5 northbound near South 38th Street in Tacoma have reopened after an hours-long closure Friday due to a deadly multi-vehicle crash. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Robert Reyer said the crash involved two semi-trucks and five cars. The crash was first reported around 7:45 a.m. Friday.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Condition#North Southbound Parts
WESH

Strong storms to the north Friday

It's another active day in Central Florida on the weather radar. There will be a potential for strong to severe storms, mainly north of the Orlando metro, so residents will want to be prepared. Clouds and rain to the north keep these locations cooler. Otherwise, today is shaping up to...
ORLANDO, FL
Community Impact Austin

TxDOT breaks ground on I-35 southbound lane improvements in Round Rock

The Texas Department of Transportation broke ground March 9 on a project to improve southbound congestion on I-35 from Hwy. 79 to SH 45. Joined by county and city officials, TxDOT representatives announced the start of a project to construct and extended entrance and exit lane between Hwy. 79 and SH 45 to improve merging conflicts and congestion in the area. TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson said this stretch of road is the 34th most congested portion of roadway in the state.
ROUND ROCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
WESH

Mostly Cloudy Tonight, Rain and Storms North Friday

The severe weather threat for Central Florida is over for tonight. We are expecting mostly cloudy skies and a spot shower possible overnight. Friday will be a warm and muggy day. We could see the potential for strong to severe storms again Friday mainly for areas north of the metro. Saturday a potent cold front will move through bringing widespread rain and the threat for strong to severe storms. Behind the front a major cool down Sunday with highs only in the mid 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
11Alive

All lanes of I-75 southbound shut down due to wreck

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes were blocked on I-75 southbound past Highway 92 around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning due to a major wreck. As a result, there are huge delays from Bartow County. Drivers are encouraged to use Highway 41 or Cobb Parkway as an alternate. This is...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Times Leader

Lane restriction on I-80 East changed to Friday

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the date has been changed for a lane restriction on Interstate 80 East in Luzerne County. Motorists are advised the lane restriction will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday on I-80...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
FOX8 News

Will North Carolina see tornadoes this spring?

(WGHP) — The beginning of meteorological Spring means the beginning of severe weather season. AccuWeather describes the 2021 severe weather season as “turbulent.” It started strong in March, but April of 2021 was quiet and May was quite active. Plus, there was been a lot of activity in December, with tornadoes and a derecho. While […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WCNC

3 lanes blocked following crash on I-77 SB Friday morning

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — All lanes of Interstate 77 southbound in York County have reopened after a crash Friday morning. During the morning commute, the crash shut down three lanes of I-77 southbound near Celanese Road in York County, South Carolina. Drivers were advised to expect heavy delays seek...
YORK COUNTY, SC
NOLA.com

Tornado watch canceled for north shore Friday morning: See live radar, forecast

A tornado watch for St. Tammany Parish has been canceled as of 10:20 a.m. Friday, as a line of thunderstorms moves east into Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. The severe weather threat ended earlier for Baton Rouge and the south shore, including New Orleans, as of 7:30 a.m., according to Megan Williams, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Slidell.
SLIDELL, LA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

I-40 bridge lane closures continue during repairs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lane closures continue on the I-40 bridge between Memphis and Arkansas as crews make needed repairs. Inspection of the bridge requires single outside lane closures, according to ARDOT. On March 17, the westbound outside lane will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The next...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy