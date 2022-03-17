North, Southbound Parts of I-79 to See Single Lanes North of City Tonight, Friday Morning for Repairs

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Northbound Interstate 95 motorists will encounter lane closures between Spruce Street and Race Street in the Penns Landing section of Philadelphia on Tuesday, March 15, through Friday, March 18, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for removal of traffic control devices under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, Interstate 295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
