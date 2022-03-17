North, Southbound Parts of I-79 to See Single Lanes North of City Tonight, Friday Morning for Repairs

Drivers will want to avoid Interstate 85 northbound near Braselton if they can tonight and on Thursday. All northbound lanes of the interstate are currently closed at State Route 53, which is also known as Winder Highway, in Braselton due to a to what the Georgia Department of Transportation is calling "emergency maintenance" for a bridge repair. The closure lasts from Exit 129 until Exit 137. GDOT said the Interstate is expected to be fully closed along that stretch until at least Thursday afternoon, when one lane could open — depending on the weather.

BRASELTON, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO