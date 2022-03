Whether this amazing weather decides to last through the weekend or not, there are still plenty of events to keep the good vibes going this weekend. If you didn’t get your St. Patrick’s Day celebrating in last weekend, The Lost Whale is hosting an “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” pop-up — where the bar will feature drinks inspired by the hit comedy series. If you’re a fan of musicals, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is putting on a special performance of the soundtrack to Singin’ in the Rain while the film plays out on the big screen. There’s also a vegan pop-up market at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, and a new bookstore focusing on representation celebrates its grand opening.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO