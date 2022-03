It is hard to find people who don't love horses, even if just admired from afar. According to National Today, "horses are in fourth place on the list of the world’s most popular animals. They have been domesticated since ancient times with the earliest record of horse domestication being in 4000 B.C. We have come a long way since then but horses still play a critical role to humans."

BOISE, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO