Clearwater Summer Camp is the Place to Be

Parents and caregivers looking for affordable and enriching childcare this summer should look no further than the city of Clearwater’s summer camps. Children will build new friendships, create life-long memories and go on adventures and field trips from May 31 to August 5.

Each week campers will focus on character traits like honesty, respect, courage, self-control or leadership. The character trait theme will be carried into their arts and crafts project, team sports, field trips and more. Camp is offered for children entering elementary and middle school at the Countryside Recreation Center, the Long Center and Morningside Recreation Center.

Campers can spend the entire ten weeks of summer at one of Clearwater recreation centers for $100 or less per week. For session and individual week pricing, visit myclearwater.com/camps.

For those that qualify, the North Greenwood Recreation Center and Ross Norton Recreation Complex summer camps are sponsored by the Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County (JWB), are free and include lunch.

Camp registration begins today for Clearwater residents and open registration begins on Friday, March 18. Parents and caregivers can register their child in-person at one of the following locations:

Countryside Recreation Center, 2640 Sabal Springs Dr., (727) 669-1914

Long Center, 1501 N. Belcher Rd., (727) 793-2320

Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., (727) 562-4280

North Greenwood Recreation & Aquatic Complex, 900 N. MLK Jr. Ave., (727) 462-6276

Ross Norton Recreation & Aquatic Complex, 1426 S. MLK Jr. Ave., (727) 562-4380

For more information, contact the specific camp location you are interested in or visit myclearwater.com/camps.