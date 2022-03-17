ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Clearwater Summer Camp is the Place to Be

Clearwater, Florida
Clearwater, Florida
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNKHb_0ei53H0c00

Parents and caregivers looking for affordable and enriching childcare this summer should look no further than the city of Clearwater’s summer camps. Children will build new friendships, create life-long memories and go on adventures and field trips from May 31 to August 5.

Each week campers will focus on character traits like honesty, respect, courage, self-control or leadership. The character trait theme will be carried into their arts and crafts project, team sports, field trips and more. Camp is offered for children entering elementary and middle school at the Countryside Recreation Center, the Long Center and Morningside Recreation Center.

Campers can spend the entire ten weeks of summer at one of Clearwater recreation centers for $100 or less per week. For session and individual week pricing, visit myclearwater.com/camps.

For those that qualify, the North Greenwood Recreation Center and Ross Norton Recreation Complex summer camps are sponsored by the Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County (JWB), are free and include lunch.

Camp registration begins today for Clearwater residents and open registration begins on Friday, March 18. Parents and caregivers can register their child in-person at one of the following locations:

  • Countryside Recreation Center, 2640 Sabal Springs Dr., (727) 669-1914
  • Long Center, 1501 N. Belcher Rd., (727) 793-2320
  • Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., (727) 562-4280
  • North Greenwood Recreation & Aquatic Complex, 900 N. MLK Jr. Ave., (727) 462-6276
  • Ross Norton Recreation & Aquatic Complex, 1426 S. MLK Jr. Ave., (727) 562-4380

For more information, contact the specific camp location you are interested in or visit myclearwater.com/camps.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Shooting outside Arkansas car show leaves as many as 10 injured

Arkansas State Police (ASP) reported that a shooting outside a car show in Arkansas left up to 10 people wounded Saturday evening, according to preliminary information they said they were provided. Just before 7:30 p.m. local time “Arkansas State Troopers of the Highway Patrol Division and Special Agents of the...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Hill

Defense & National Security​ — Biden sends new warning to China

It's Friday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here. President Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing would face consequences if it provided “material support” to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.
The Associated Press

Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Rep. Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died. He was 88. His office announced Young’s death in a statement Friday night. “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young...
The Associated Press

Live updates: Russia says it used another hypersonic missile

The Russian military says it has carried out a new series of strikes on Ukrainian military facilities with long-range hypersonic and cruise missiles. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Sunday that the Kinzhal hypersonic missile hit a Ukrainian fuel depot in Kostiantynivka near the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv. The strike marked the second day in a row that Russia used the Kinzhal, a weapon capable of striking targets 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) away at a speed 10 times the speed of sound.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Clearwater, FL
Lifestyle
City
Clearwater, FL
The Hill

2 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Virginia restaurant and bar

Two people are dead and three are injured after shooting broke out outside a restaurant and bar in Norfolk, Va., Saturday morning. Sierra Jenkins, a 25-year-old reporter for The Virginian-Pilot, and Devon M. Harris, a 25-year-old resident of Portsmouth, Va., were killed in the shooting, The Virginian-Pilot reported. The three...
The Hill

Maryland, Georgia halt state gas taxes

Maryland and Georgia on Friday temporarily halted their state gas taxes to provide some relief to Americans at the pump amid a spike in fuel prices. Maryland became the first state to enact legislation suspending gas taxes, which saves residents 36.1 cents per gallon for gasoline and 36.85 cents per gallon for diesel when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed legislation to halt the surcharge for 30 days.
MARYLAND STATE
Reuters

Ukraine's Mariupol says Russia forcefully deported thousands of its people

March 20 (Reuters) - The city council of Ukraine's Mariupol said Russian forces forcefully deported several thousand people from the besieged city last week, after Russia had spoken of "refugees" arriving from the strategic port. "Over the past week, several thousand Mariupol residents were deported onto the Russian territory," the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#Arts And Crafts#Sabal Springs Dr
Clearwater, Florida

Clearwater, Florida

48
Followers
703
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Clearwater is a city located in Pinellas County, Florida, United States, northwest of Tampa and St. Petersburg. To the west of Clearwater lies the Gulf of Mexico and to the southeast lies Tampa Bay. As of the 2010 census, the city had a population of 107,685. and is the smallest of the three principal cities in the Tampa–St. Petersburg–Clearwater metropolitan area, most commonly referred to as the Tampa Bay Area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy