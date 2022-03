The Kentucky Youth Assembly (KYA) is a strong tradition at Grayson County Middle School. KYA is an opportunity for leadership skills to grow while participants learn about the entire legislative process. This program offers students the opportunity to learn about a wide variety of issues that are important to them, develop critical thinking skills, and articulate their beliefs while engaging constructively with their peers.

GRAYSON COUNTY, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO