Norwalk, CA

City of Norwalk Passes Speed Hump Policy

Norwalk, California
Norwalk, California
 4 days ago

Norwalk, CA – On March 15, 2022, the Norwalk City Council unanimously approved a speed hump policy for the City of Norwalk. With direction given from the City Council, this policy was created to provide an approach to address neighborhood traffic safety concerns. This will help deal with neighborhood speeding and will require a consensus among the immediate neighborhood requesting the implementation of a speed hump.

Speed hump design has evolved over the years as new data emerges from studies performed after installation. A speed hump is basically a raised area in the roadway pavement surface constructed perpendicular to the travel direction. Not all streets in the City can qualify for the installation of speed humps. Speed humps are primarily used to reduce vehicle speed on residential streets with a single travel lane in each direction. The street should also have a speed limit of 25 mph or less.

“The approval of the Speed Hump policy will ensure that residents’ neighborhood traffic safety concerns are addressed in a standardized way that fits their unique situations,” stated Mayor Rick Ramirez, “The City is seeking to be proactive and engaged with City staff in increasing public safety and making this policy suitable to address the needs and concerns of residents.”

The Speed Hump policy will be a component of a Neighborhood Traffic Management Program (NTMP). The NTMP provides alternatives to the “one size fits” all use of a speed hump. It also provides an analytical approach to investigate each resident’s concerns and develops an appropriate proven and effective solution using a national database provided by the Institute for Transportation Engineers.

With the approval of the Speed Hump policy, a “demonstration project” for speed hump installation will move forward. The project area is located along Dollison Drive between Beaty Avenue and Hercules Street, which is primarily a residential neighborhood near Sara Mendez Park. City staff has previously received speeding concerns from neighborhood residents in this area and determined that this location meets the criteria for speed hump installation.

The speed hump request application process is still being refined and should be made available to residents soon.

Norwalk is a suburban city in Los Angeles County, California, United States. The population was 105,549 at the 2010 census

