Monday afternoon I asked you to fill in the blank to this question. I don't understand why Sedalia has so many ____________. Most of your answers focused on the types of businesses and restaurants that Sedalia has a lot of. Of course, some people didn't think of the question that way. David, Darla, and Candice referenced Sedalia's drug problem in their answers. Wayne and Danny took issue with the number of traffic lights throughout Sedalia. While Wendi mentioned all the intersections that don't have stop signs. Shaylen mentioned potholes and Krista mentioned garbage cans.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO