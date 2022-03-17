Cargo ship sinks in stormy Persian Gulf. Crew member missing, officials say.

A cargo ship has sunk in the Black Sea off the Ukrainian port of Odessa after an explosion, the vessel’s manager has said.The Estonian-owned cargo ship Helt sunk on Thursday as Russian forces continued their invasion of Ukraine, which has seen increasing military activity in the Black Sea. Two crew members were in a life raft at sea while four others were unaccounted for, Igor Ilves, managing director of Tallinn-based Vista Shipping Agency said. The company is not aware of the life raft’s whereabouts. “The vessel has finally sunk,” Mr Ilves said. “Two of the crew are...

WORLD ・ 12 DAYS AGO