Accidents

Cargo ship sinks in stormy Persian Gulf. Crew member missing, officials say.

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(LONDON) -- A United Arab Emirates-flagged cargo ship with 30 people onboard sank on Thursday in the Persian Gulf off the southern coast of Iran. The ship sank due to turbulence...

The Independent

Cargo ship sinks off coast of Ukrainian port Odessa ‘after explosion’

A cargo ship has sunk in the Black Sea off the Ukrainian port of Odessa after an explosion, the vessel’s manager has said.The Estonian-owned cargo ship Helt sunk on Thursday as Russian forces continued their invasion of Ukraine, which has seen increasing military activity in the Black Sea. Two crew members were in a life raft at sea while four others were unaccounted for, Igor Ilves, managing director of Tallinn-based Vista Shipping Agency said. The company is not aware of the life raft’s whereabouts. “The vessel has finally sunk,” Mr Ilves said. “Two of the crew are...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Most Crew Members From UAE Sunken Ship Rescued by Iranian Team

DUBAI (Reuters) -All but one of the 30 crew members of a United Arab Emirates cargo ship that sank off Iran have been rescued, Iran's official IRNA news agency said on Thursday. "Twenty-nine crew members have so far been saved, and rescue operations are continuing to find another team member,"...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

UAE ship sinks off Iran coast with 30 crew aboard

A United Arab Emirates ship has sunk off the coast of Iran with 30 crew members aboard, authorities have said.The cargo ship Al Salmy 6 capsized during rough and stormy weather in the Gulf, according to Captain Nizar Qaddoura, operations manager of the Salem Al Makrani Cargo company.Captain Qaddoura said rescuers saved 16 crew members and another 11 made it onto a life raft, while one person was saved by a nearby tanker. Two crew members were still in the water, he added.The crew consisted of nationals from Sudan, India, Pakistan, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia, Captain Qaddoura said. The...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

British Army veteran, 50, tells how he destroyed Russian tank convoy in night-time ambush in south of Ukraine after he joined 100 strong militia

A British Army veteran has told how he blew up a Russian tank convoy in a night-time ambush in Ukraine, to halt the Kremlin advance. Former Royal Artillery gunner Zac West, 50, from Worcester is part of a 100-strong militia defending the lives and homes of the people of Zaporizhzhya on the Dnieper river, in the embattled south of the country.
MILITARY
Accidents
Public Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian warship told to ‘go f–k yourself’ destroyed in battle: Report

A Russian warship that reportedly attacked Ukrainian border guards on Snake Island after the group told the ship to “go f—k yourself” has been destroyed, according to new reports this week. According to the Times of London, Ukrainian military sources said the Vasily Bykov – a massive...
MILITARY
BBC

War in Ukraine: Russian jet hit by Ukrainian missile

Footage has been released by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showing soldiers cheering as a surface-to-air missile strikes a Russian jet. The regional governor of Kharkiv, Oleg Synegubov claimed the Russian fighter jet was destroyed by Kharkiv's Air Defence Forces.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Australian couple risk their lives to fly into Ukraine war zone while Russia invades to pick up their baby who was born prematurely via a surrogate

An Australian couple have risked their lives to fly to war-torn Ukraine and bring their newborn daughter home after she was delivered prematurely via local surrogate. Melbourne couple Jessica and Kevin Van Nooten received news their daughter Alba had been born 10 weeks early in Odessa, Ukraine, on Tuesday. The...
EUROPE
The Independent

Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers defeated larger Russian force in strategically important town, report claims

The combined might of professional Ukrainian soldiers and local volunteers in a strategic town located in the south of Ukraine defeated a far greater Russian force looking to seize control.The town of Voznesensk would have given Russia a gateway to the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant and a path to attack Odesa from the back, reported The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.Instead, a two-day battle that began on 2 March between the Russians and Ukrainians in the town turned the tide against the former.Russian troops had left behind nearly 30 of their 43 vehicles including tanks, armoured personnel carriers,...
MILITARY

