A brand new train line is set to be made available to the public later this year. However, the official launch date is being kept secret by Transport for London (TfL). The Elizabeth Line was supposed to be launched back in December of 2018 but it has been delayed and has also gone over budget. The new Crossrail line will connect Reading to Heathrow, passing through Shenfield, Abbey Wood via tunnels between Paddington and Whitechapel.

