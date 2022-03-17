Frisco Square streets closed Saturday morning for 5K Race

(March 17, 2022) Many of the streets within the Frisco Square area will be closed Saturday morning, March 19, between 6-10 a.m. for a 5K race (see attached map). Frisco Square Blvd will be closed between World Cup Way and Frisco St; Page St will be closed between the parking garage and Burlington St; Library St will be closed between Frisco Square Blvd and Cotton Gin Rd; and Cotton Gin Rd will be closed between Dallas Pkwy and Library St.

During this closure, there will be no vehicular access to the plaza in front of City Hall and the Library; however, motorists will be able to access the free municipal parking garage behind the building by approaching it on Page St from the west. Although direct access to the drive-up library book drop-off will be temporarily blocked during this time, Library patrons can drive into the parking garage to park near the book drop-off. The roads will reopen when the Library opens at 10 a.m.

Prior to 10 a.m., the following groups should use Main St and Coleman Blvd to access the parking lots behind the Frisco Square businesses:

Race participants

Business traffic on Coleman Blvd

Residents who live north of the plaza

The following groups should use northbound Dallas Pkwy or World Cup Way to reach Page St:

Race participants headed to the parking garage behind the Library

Library staff and patrons who arrive before 10 a.m. (including book drop-off traffic) headed to the parking garage behind the library

Residents who live south of Page St and west of Library St

The following groups should use Main St and John W. Elliott Dr to access their facilities:

Heritage Center

Residents who live east of Library St

Traffic headed to the Frisco Discovery Center before 10 a.m. will need to access the facility using its driveway on northbound Dallas Pkwy.

When leaving the area, be aware that westbound Frisco Square Blvd is closed at Dallas Pkwy due to construction activity (see attached map) and will remain closed even when the other roadway closures are removed.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the work zone and to seek an alternate route in advance. Please consider using the Waze app to navigate around road closures. Learn more and download the app to your smartphone.