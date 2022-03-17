ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Danny Trevathan, Tarik Cohen releases impact Bears' salary cap

By Alyssa Barbieri
 2 days ago
The Chicago Bears officially released running back Tarik Cohen and linebacker Danny Trevathan at the start of the new league year.

The moves didn’t come as a surprise as general manager Ryan Poles aims to make the roster younger and get some bad contracts off the books. But there was a question whether the transaction would be designated pre-June 1 or post-June 1.

The Bears have officially designated the release of Cohen and Trevathan as post-June 1 cuts, which impacts Chicago’s salary cap. The Bears free up an additional $7.2 million in salary cap space with both releases, which goes into effect on June 2.

Cohen’s release saves $4 million in cap space with $1.75 million in dead money while Trevathan’s release frees up $3.3 million in cap space with a $2.4 million dead cap hit.

Cohen was released with an injury designation as he’s been unable to pass a physical since tearing his ACL back in Week 3 of the 2020 season. Cohen signed a three-year extension shortly before his injury, and his inability to get back on the field likely impacted the decision to release him.

Trevathan was one of former GM Ryan Pace’s best free agent signings. But Trevathan struggled to stay healthy throughout his six-year tenure in Chicago, where he played just two full seasons in 2018 and 2020.

