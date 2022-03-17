Recycling In Midland Odessa–Are We Doing Enough?

Spring is almost here. Maybe you've been thinking about doing some shopping and getting some new clothes that fit better, or are just looking for a new 'look'. There's nothing better than going to the mall to look around in nice indoor, climate-controlled comfort... Where there are plenty of sitting areas to take a break, plenty of places in the food court to grab a bite or a quick drink. I'm a kid of the '80s so I *Love* going to the mall. And we are fortunate here in West Texas to have a couple of really nice ones. Here's the thing though: if you're going, there are some RULES that are unspoken that you'll need to keep in mind. No, they won't be anything that will be enforced by Paul Blart, Mall Cop cruising the corridors on his Segway... But the rest of the world will appreciate you for following along.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO