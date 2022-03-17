ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta Air Lines to raise pay by 4% for nearly all employees

 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines will raise pay by 4% for nearly all its employees globally effective May 1, according to a company memo seen by Reuters. A company spokeswoman, who confirmed the increase, said it would be received by about 75,000 employees, but that it would not apply to...

Benzinga

Why American Airlines, Delta Air Lines And United Airlines Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of airline companies, including American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL), are all trading lower as the Russia-Ukraine conflict causes geopolitical uncertainty, which could weigh on travel demand. Escalation of the conflict could pressure global travel sentiment, while surging fuel...
ECONOMY
CBS Tampa

Delta Air Lines Pilots Protest In Atlanta Over Scheduling Issues

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Delta Air Lines pilots protested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday, demanding the company address pilot shortages and scheduling issues. They marched outside the airport's South Terminal to a designated spot, where they launched a silent protest the group referred to as informational picketing. "We're here to send a message to Delta Air Lines. Our pilots are tired and frustrated," said Captain Evan Baach, a spokesperson with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), the largest pilots' union in the world. ALPA represents 62,000 pilots at 38 different carriers worldwide. Accordingly, the union and its Delta...
ATLANTA, GA
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Delta Air Lines

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Delta Air Lines DAL. And retail traders should...
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Why Did Delta Air Lines Take On The Douglas DC-4?

Following the 80th anniversary of the Douglas DC-4's first flight, we thought we'd take a look at why one of its notable operators took on the type. Eight units of the model found their way to Delta Air Lines' fleet after the end of World War II. Covering range.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Delta Air Lines stock turns higher after revenue outlook raised after strong March

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL, +8.29% reversed an earlier loss to rally 1.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the air carrier raised its first-quarter revenue outlook, citing a building of demand momentum, while also boosting its fuel price estimate. The air carrier now expects revenue to be about 78% recovered versus 2019, including about 83% recovery in the month of March, compared with first-quarter guidance provide in January 72% to 76% recovered. Delta said it expects positive free cash flow in March, citing "strong spring and summer travel demand. The company also said it expects first-quarter capacity to be about 83%, compared with previous guidance of 83% to 85%; expected adjusted fuel prices were raised to about $2.80 a gallon from $2.35 to $2.50; and adjusted net debt is expected to be about $21 billion, versus previous expectation of about $22 billion. Delta's stock has dropped 17.9% year to date, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF.
STOCKS
CBS New York

Airline confirms fatalities as Boeing carrying 132 crashes in China

Beijing — A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 132 people crashed in southern China on Monday, aviation authorities said. China's state-run media said the crash led to a fire on a mountain and an unknown number of casualties.China Eastern said the cause of the crash was "still under investigation" and it did not provide any detail, but in an official filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange it expressed "its deep condolences for the passengers and crew members who died in the plane crash."  The Boeing 737-800 from Kunming city to the southern hub of Guangzhou "lost airborne contact over Wuzhou" city...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New 'Stop WOKE' Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company's denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called "Don't Say Gay", the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the "Stop WOKE Act", targeting Disney and other companies' diversity training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
