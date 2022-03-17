ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bensalem Police Searching For Father Wanted In Connection To Fentanyl-Related Death Of 4-Month-Old Baby

By Alicia Roberts
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKiuz_0ei4nHKu00

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Bucks County are searching for the father of a 4-month-old boy. The child died from fentanyl exposure.

The baby’s mother and grandmother are currently behind bars inside the Bucks County Correctional Facility, but police are asking for the public’s help to find the little boy’s father who remains on the run.

A mother, father, and grandmother are charged in the fentanyl drug death of a 4-month-old baby boy.

“It’s a tragic situation,” said Bill McVey, director of public safety for Bensalem’s police department.

On Jan. 7, Bensalem police were called to the 4900 block of Oak Street in Trevose for an infant in cardiac arrest. Officers arrived to find the baby living inside a home littered with food, clothing, trash, and drugs

“We uncovered 63 used baggies in the room that tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl, multiple needles, and other pieces of paraphernalia,” McVey said.

Little baby Daniel died a short time later at the hospital. An autopsy found fentanyl in the child’s blood.

“How that child ingested it is unknown at this point,” McVey said.

Court records show the baby’s maternal grandmother Donna Westmoreland, who was previously appointed as his foster mother, violated care orders by leaving the infant unsupervised with his parents, Felicity Westmoreland and Daniel Scott Howarth.

“The parents both had fentanyl in their system,” Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

Weintraub says no other children were home at the time of the baby’s death, calling this situation preventable.

“Baby Daniel had a right to life and he was let down all the way around by his family,” he said. “If people had followed the directives that were ordered by the court, baby Daniel would be alive today.”

Donna Westmoreland has been charged with child endangerment. Felicity Westmoreland and Daniel Howarth are charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, and possession of a controlled substance.

There is an active warrant for Daniel Howarth.

Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call the police immediately.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Bensalem Township, PA
Bensalem Township, PA
Crime & Safety
FOX59

13-year-old suspect arrested in death of 77-year-old Indy woman

INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a 13-year-old in connection with the death of a 77-year-old Indianapolis woman and took another 13-year-old into custody for a burglary at her home. On Feb. 11, IMPD Northwest District officers were called to the 1800 block of Warman Avenue for a welfare check on 77-year-old Cecelia O’Bryan. They found O’Bryan […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KBTX.com

Bryan police nab four suspects in theft of catalytic converter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following release comes from the Bryan Police Department:. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The reporting party was able to relay identifying information about the suspects and a description of the vehicle they arrived in to dispatch.
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fentanyl#Drugs#Bensalem Police Searching
PennLive.com

Pa. woman, 24, admits shooting boyfriend, dumping body; says he was still breathing so she fired twice more

A couple’s argument turned deadly as they drove a rental car to a drug deal. It ended with the boyfriend’s body dumped in an alley and the woman charged. This, according to TribLive.com in Pittsburgh, which reports 24-year-old Brook Lynn Lank of Pittsburgh faces charges of homicide and abuse of a corpse in the killing and dumping of 22-year-old Anthony Lofton.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Help Police Identify Suspect Wanted for Theft in Bucks and Lehigh Counties

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Police are asking the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for theft in Bucks and Lehigh Counties. Authorities state that on November 18, 2021, at 1600 hours, the Richland Township Police Department responded to investigate a theft of a wallet stolen in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The investigation discovered that a credit card from the wallet was utilized at Walmart, TJ Maxx and the Burlington Store in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, Pennsylvania by the pictured female suspect.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man breaks into St. Paul home, rapes 14-year-old

A St. Paul man is accused of breaking into a home and raping a 14-year-old who was in bed. Miguel Huerta, 47, was charged in Ramsey County District Court Tuesday with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree burglary. Prosecutors say that around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Huerta entered a St. Paul home through a door that wouldn't lock properly and raped a 14-year-old who had been sleeping in the living room.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Daily News

Queens dog owner returned home to find pet dog dying and correction officer ex-boyfriend waiting inside her apartment

A Queens dog-owner returned home to find her mortally injured pet Maltese battered and bloodied by an ex-boyfriend accused of illegally entering her apartment, court documents alleged Friday. City Correction Officer Brandon Pearce, 27, was charged with aggravated cruelty in the death of little Princess after slipping inside the home on the night of Feb. 24 and attacking the over-matched pooch, ...
QUEENS, NY
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy