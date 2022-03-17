This Feel-Good Sunscreen Passes The Vibe Check

Based on many seasons of pant-wearing, I think it's safe to assume that, historically speaking, most people have a difficult time finding mwah-fitting spring pants that are wide-legged and cropped and made from linen. Cropped too short, your pants look clownish. If you’re tall, your trousers become confused gauchos. Depending on your body type, the silhouette may not fly. The concept of the lightweight and wide-legged cropped pant is always wish-list-worthy, but too many brands haven’t gotten a handle on a fit that will accommodate and flatter a variety of bodies. However, it seems like Anthropologie has cracked some kind of code when it comes to the billowing bottom. Trouser-ites, meet the Colette: Anthropologie’s gold-medal, best-selling pant of 2021. Its winning reign continues in 2022, and it just arrived in a spring-ready fabrication: a chic, ankle-grazing linen.

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO