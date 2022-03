Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A feature documentary about the 1MDB scandal and one of the fund’s alleged masterminds, international fugitive Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, has started production this week in London. Man on the Run will chart how Low Taek Jho was born to a rich family from Penang Island, Malaysia, and educated at the elite Harrow School in London and the Wharton School of Business in the U.S. Before he was wanted for his role in the 1MDB scandal, the 40-year-old businessman and financier led a glamorous life that included paying to...

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO